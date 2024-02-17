Arsenal are starting to look like a team with just one thing on their mind: Premier League glory.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last four games by a staggering margin of 16-2.

What finishing problem?

Arsenal's Previous Four Games Date Competition Opponent Result January 20th Premier League Crystal Palace 5-0 Win January 30th Premier League Nottingham Forest 2-1 Win February 3rd Premier League Liverpool 3-1 Win February 12th Premier League West Ham United 6-0 Win All Stats via Sky Sports

Their 6-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday was the pièce de résistance of their recent run, with every player on the pitch putting in a serious shift and helping the club record their biggest away win in Premier League history.

However, one man who started against the Hammers shouldn't start away at Burnley this afternoon, but it's not just down to his performance.

Jakub Kiwior's game vs West Ham in numbers

The player in question is Polish international Jakub Kiwior, who came into the lineup at left-back on the back of Oleksandr Zinchenko's recent injury.

The former Spezia man, who joined the club following a £20m transfer last January, played the full 90 minutes against the Irons and, despite a couple of shakey moments very early on, left fans impressed with a generally stable defensive display featuring a few nice passing moves.

The Standard's Simon Colling was reasonably impressed with the showing and gave the then-23-year-old a 6/10 on the day, describing his overall impression as 'solid.'

His numbers on the day reflect this assessment, as he registered an expected assists figure of 0.29, made five clearances, two tackles, one interception, and made one key pass.

Jakub Kiwior's game vs West Ham Minutes 93 Expected Assists 0.29 Clearances 5 Interceptions 1 Tackles 2 Key Passes 1 Ground Duels (won) 7 (2) Aerial Duels (won) 3 (1) Dribbled Passed 2 All Stats via Sofascore

However, he was dribbled past twice, won just one of his three aerial duels and, even worse, won just two of his seven ground duels.

Ultimately, Colling's assessment that Kiwior was 'solid' is accurate, but with Zinchenko's return date still unknown and several challenging games to come, Arteta should look to bring in an all-round more reliable player in his place for the game today, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Why Takehiro Tomiyasu must start against Burnley

So, the first thing to say is that Tomiyasu missed the game at the London Stadium through a minor injury of his own. Still, with it being widely reported that he should be fine for this game, and that his absence on Sunday was more of a precaution, it looks like he'll have a part to play later today - hopefully from the start.

The first argument for starting the Japanese international at left-back ahead of his Polish teammate is that he has far more experience playing as a full-back. In all, the 25-year-old has played 17 games as a left back for the Gunners and 46 as a right-back, whereas Kiwior has played just 11 times as a left-back and never on the opposite flank while in north London.

Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Jakub Kiwior at left-back (for Arsenal) Player Tomiyasu Kiwior Appearances 17 11 Starts 10 9 Wins 12 6 Games Against 'Big Six' Teams 5 2 Goals Conceded 15 12 Points Per Game 2.29 1.82 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The second argument is simply how the pair have fared in their games at left-back and who they have been up against. For example, the former Bologna star has played and won against Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City on the left - he even helped set up Gabriel Martinelli's winner against City.

In comparison, the "quality" Kiwior, as described by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has faced primarily weaker opposition, with his second-half cameo against Liverpool earlier this month as his only experience against a 'big six' side at left-back.

Furthermore, when the "superb" Tomiyasu, as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, played the full 90 against the Anfield side at home last season, he managed to keep Mohamed Salah 'tucked away' according to Squawka's Ben Green, who gave the defender an 8/10 for his performance.

Ultimately, Kiwior may feel a little hard done by if he loses his spot this afternoon. Yet, with Zinchenko's injury potentially keeping him out of the side for some time, Arteta will want to have a more reliable and defensively astute player ready for some of the mammoth games to come in the title run-in.