Arsenal will be looking to record their fifth Premier League win in a row as they face Aston Villa in what promises to be an exciting clash of excellent teams this evening.

A last-minute winner against Luton Town in midweek spared any blushes, but this is a team that keeps finding a way to win and Mikel Arteta will be striving for another three points against Villa.

With the festive season in full swing, games are coming thick and fast and this might suggest the Spaniard could rotate his starting XI as the Gunners travel to the Midlands.

Despite the win against the Hatters, not every player was at their best…

Jakub Kiwior’s game in numbers vs Luton Town

The Polish defender was shoehorned into an unfamiliar left-back slot during the 4-3 win, and while he tried to get to grips with the position, he was severely limited.

During the clash, Kiwior managed to make just 16 successful passes while taking just 39 touches. He contributed with two tackles, three clearances and won three of his four ground duels to prove that his defensive skills were there for all to see, yet he failed to produce anything of note going forward.

The youngster didn’t even attempt a dribble while he delivered just one successful cross, and it was clear that Arteta was missing Oleksandr Zinchenko, while the natural centre-back received a rating of just 6/10 from 90min for his display.

The Ukrainian did come on for Kiwior with just 25 minutes left and he won 100% of his total duels while making one key pass and having a 90% pass success rate.

That cameo sets Zinchenko up nicely to be unleashed against Villa this evening, and he will be a better option on the left side of the defence for Arteta.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s season in numbers

The £150k-per-week gem has given Arteta another attacking option from the full-back position as the former Manchester City defender has registered two goal contributions, created two big chances and averaged 1.1 key passes per game during the Premier League this term.

He subsequently ranks fourth in the squad for big chances created and for key passes per game, demonstrating further evidence of his importance to Arteta and there is no doubt he should be the first choice at left back this evening.

Podcaster Adam Keys lavished praise upon Zinchenko before the start of the 2022/23 campaign, saying the defender was “extremely technically gifted” and judging by his performances since joining the north Londoners last summer, that statement is spot on.

A win against Unai Emery’s side could see the Gunners extend their lead at the top of the table, although Villa will be a difficult side to break down as they are well-drilled under the former Arsenal boss.

If Arteta can secure all three points against the Villa Park outfit, it will surely give him plenty of confidence heading into the hectic festive period and unleashing Zinchenko at left back instead of Kiwior could well be crucial.