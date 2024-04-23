Arsenal have the opportunity to build on their excellent 2-0 away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium in midweek.

When the two sides battled earlier this season, the score line ended 2-2 after Mikel Arteta’s men overturned a two-goal deficit to pick up a point.

With the title race coming towards the final lap, tonight’s clash is simply a must-win game for the Gunners, as one slip-up could be detrimental at this stage.

However, it’s a former Chelsea player who could just hold the key to an Arsenal victory, with Gabriel Jesus dropping out of the starting lineup.

Gabriel Jesus must be benched

There’s no doubt that the Brazilian forward is an incredible footballer, but even for the neutral, he’s an extremely frustrating player to watch.

Despite that, the 27-year-old has played 23 times in the Premier League this season, 17 starts, boasting an output of four goals and assists apiece, which isn’t exactly impressive for a side with so much creativity and dominance.

The problem with Jesus’ game is the fact that he’s simply not a goal-scorer, and he’s more likely to miss a golden opportunity than score it, as proved by his seven big chances missed and underperformance of xG, and that simply cannot happen this evening.

Arteta’s striker also hasn’t scored a league goal in six games, and he struggled to get himself into any dangerous positions against Wolves on Saturday, hence his xG of 0.06. Thus, he must be dropped to the bench today.

The man to replace Gabriel Jesus

Any player that’s signed for £105m is bound to get criticism, but Declan Rice has certainly silenced any doubters already, which is just a testament to how incredibly influential he has been this season.

The defensive midfielder can do absolutely everything, with his five key passes, four tackles, and four shots against Wolves proving that.

However, one player who may be just as important as Rice this evening is Kai Havertz, who’s been excellent under the Spaniard since leaving Chelsea in the summer.

Across 25 Premier League starts, the German has netted nine goals and provided five assists, which suggest that he’s not only a direct threat himself, but he can also create.

Havertz's 23/24 PL Stats Stats Havertz Goals 9 xG 9.4 Assists 5 Key passes per game 1.1 Touches per game 36.1 Duels won per game 4.8 Balls recovered per game 3.3 Via Sofascore

Havertz's league numbers this term prove he is a jack of all trades who can impact the game in multiple roles, hence why he must start against Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

However, one of the biggest reasons Havertz must start up front is that he is excellent at linking the midfield to the attack, notably supplying 1.1 key passes a match this season. In turn, this gives the dangerous duo of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more chances to cause havoc.

This often occurs in one of two ways: either dropping slightly deeper to get on the half-turn and playing the ball out wide, or winning the second ball to retain or regain possession in the final third, ultimately suffocating the Chelsea players, as displayed via his duels won and balls recovered.

Furthermore, the fact that Havertz has pretty much matched his xG this season proves that he’s a relatively clinical finisher and a “machine,” as per football scout Jacek Kulig, who adds another dimension to the attack over Jesus due to his 6 foot 4 frame that allows him to be a threat in the air.

On top of that, the 24-year-old playing as a number nine also enables Arteta to field Jorginho in the defensive midfield role and Rice in the left-sided number eight, which allows Arsenal to be more secure in transition and dominant when in possession.

Overall, Havertz’s inclusion in the side isn’t just because of what he can offer in terms of goals and output, but also because of how he makes those around him better. Arsenal will need to be on top form to beat Chelsea.