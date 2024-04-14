The end of the season is rapidly approaching, and Arsenal are still in with a brilliant chance of lifting the Premier League trophy come May.

Mikel Arteta's side battled to an impressive 3-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the league but were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It was a game in which practically the team looked off their very best, but a few players stood out for the wrong reasons and shouldn't start against Aston Villa this afternoon, Gabriel Martinelli chief among them.

Gabriel Martinelli's performance against Bayern Munich

Tuesday night was Martinelli's first start for over a month since injuring his foot against Sheffield United. There was an expectation that his direct play and rapid pace would give Bayern's defence nightmares, but he ended up looking entirely ineffective and was practically managed out of the game.

It was a performance that encapsulated Arsenal on the night: underwhelming, disjointed and directionless.

The 22-year-old certainly didn't impress GOAL's Matt O'Connor-Simpson as the journalist gave him a 4/10 on the night, writing that he 'didn't really get into the game', which might even be slightly generous, based on his statistics.

In his 66 minutes of action, the former Ituano gem registered an expected goals figure of just 0.10, had no shots on target, completed one of four dribbles, took 27 touches, completed one cross, lost five of six duels, lost the ball eight times and committed a foul.

Martinelli's game v Bayern in numbers Minutes 66' Expected Goals 0.10 Expected Assists 0.10 Shots on Target 0 Shots off Target 1 Dribbles Attempted (Successful) 4 (1) Touches 27 Crosses (Completed) 1 (1) Duels (Won) 6 (1) Possession Lost 8 Fouls 1 All Stats via Sofascore

Overall, it was an awful performance from a player who could start to slip down the pecking order if he's not careful. As such, he should be dropped ahead of the must-win game this afternoon.

Why Gabriel Jesus should start against Aston Villa

The player who should start in place of the young winger this afternoon is the same one who came on in the second half on Tuesday night and completely changed the game for Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus.

The former Manchester City ace may have only played 28 minutes against Bayern, but in his short time on the pitch, he added an attacking threat that was severely lacking before, and while he didn't score the equalising goal, it was his immaculate close control that created the chance for Leandro Trossard.

It's not just the performance against the German giants that should see the 27-year-old come back into the starting XI, though; it's the fact that he has been more effective than his young compatriot all season.

Jesus vs Martinelli in 23/24 Player Jesus Martinelli Appearances 29 36 Goals 8 8 Assists 6 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.48 0.36 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in his 29 games this season, the "exquisite" forward, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has scored eight goals and provided six assists, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every two games.

In contrast, the Guarulhos-born winger has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 36 games, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 2.7 games, and he has played 677 more minutes this year as well.

Ultimately, with home advantage and their league form, the Gunners should be able to collect all three points this afternoon, regardless of who starts on the left.

However, if Arteta wants to make it less stressful and give the team the best preparation ahead of the game at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, he should start Jesus over Martinelli.