The Premier League is finally back in full swing and with every team having played their first match, there is already so much to talk about, especially when it comes to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side will have a singular objective this season: to finally end their two-decade title drought at the third time of asking.

Fortunately, they got off to a brilliant start last weekend, with a professional 2-0 win over a Wolverhampton Wanderers side that is probably better than people give them credit for.

That said, while there were several fantastic performances on the day, including the likes of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and David Raya, there were a few underwhelming ones, notably Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has a big season ahead of him to convince the boss that he is the long-term answer at left wing, but based on his display against the Old Gold, he should probably be dropped for the far tougher test that will be Aston Villa away this afternoon.

Martinelli's performance against Wolves

So, the first thing to say is that Martinelli is an undeniably talented player. You only have to look back at the 22/23 campaign in which he racked up 21 goals and assists to see that, and he's young enough to still make it at Arsenal, but last season was underwhelming, and so was last weekend.

The Brazilian was given the nod to start, and while he showed glimpses of his old self, he still struggled to stamp his authority on proceedings, made a few wrong decisions and ended the game as the only member of the starting front three without a goal or assist.

His display didn't particularly impress football.london's chief Arsenal writer, Kaya Kaynak, who gave him a 6/10 on the day and wrote that while he put in some 'good work to get in the good positions' his 'end product remains a bit of an issue.'

In all, it wasn't a horror show, but it was somewhat blunt, and though that's not a massive problem in a home tie against a team like Wolves, it is in an away game at Villa Park. Therefore, for the game this afternoon, the 23-year-old should be dropped to the bench for a winger who was arguably one of the Gunners' most clinically effective attackers last season: Leandro Trossard.

Why Trossard should start against Villa

Yes, it should be no surprise that the man we've picked to come in and replace Martinelli for this afternoon's clash is Trossard.

The Belgian international has been incredible for the Gunners ever since he made his unexpected £27m move to the club in January 2023.

In his first half-season as an Arsenal player, he chalked up ten assists and one goal in just 22 appearances, equating to a goal involvement once every other game.

Trossard's Arsenal career Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 22 46 Goals 1 17 Assists 10 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Then, in his first full campaign last season, the sensational "wizard", as dubbed by journalist Charlie Haffenden, became far more of a goal threat himself, finding the back of the net 17 times in 46 games and providing two assists to boot.

This meant that over a ten-month season, the 29-year-old averaged a goal involvement once every 2.42 games and was the club's second top goalscorer.

So, looking at how undeniably effective Trossard was for the majority of 23/24 and how ineffective Martinelli was then, and on Saturday, it becomes clear that it should be the former Brighton & Hove Albion star who starts this afternoon.

Moreover, in a game as challenging as this one, Arteta will want his most reliable goalscorers on the pitch, and the Belgian is undisputably one of them.