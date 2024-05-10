As things stand, Arsenal are still locked in an incredible battle with Manchester City for the Premier League title, although with their fate out of their hands, their chances of emerging victorious aren't great.

However, with the summer transfer window just around the corner, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar and Co can't afford to rest on their laurels. They have to be proactive and bring in the right additions to take them to the next level, though they'll also have to ditch a few players in the process.

It's a cutthroat game, but with major honours on the line, decisions have to be made, and based on recent reports, the club may be willing to axe a star who's worth significantly more than Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Jesus' Arsenal career

The player in question is Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who joined the Gunners just under two years ago in a £45m transfer from now title rivals City.

His time with the north Londoners got off to a flying start. In the months before the winter break for the 2022 World Cup, he had five goals and five assists to his name in just 14 Premier League appearances, meaning he was averaging a goal involvement every 1.4 games.

However, while in Qatar, the talented striker suffered a severe knee injury that saw him miss a significant part of the season, and by the end of his first campaign in the capital, he had scored just 11 goals and provided seven assists in 33 games.

So far this year, the 27-year-old has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 34 appearances, but crucially, he has seemingly lost his place in the team as the starting number nine to summer signing Kai Havertz.

Since February 24th, the São Paulo-born star has started just four out of 14 games, two of which have come on the left, whereas the German has started all 14 matches, 12 of which have been as the number nine.

Jesus' Arsenal record Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 33 34 Goals 11 8 Assists 7 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 0.47 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In all, the "unreal" Jesus, as previously described by Rio Ferdinand, seems to be losing his grip on a place in the starting lineup, and with reports from The Athletic earlier this month suggesting the club might be willing to let him go, it might be time they did, especially as his value is relatively high.

Gabriel Jesus' valuation in 2024

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Jesus' current valuation is €80m, which is around £69m, making him the joint-fourth most valuable player at the club alongside his national teammate and namesake, Gabriel.

Arsenal's most valuable players Place Valuation Arsenal Player Position 1 €200m (£171m) Bukayo Saka RW 2 €150m (£128m) Martin Odegaard CAM 3 €100m (£86m) Gabriel Martinelli LW 3 €100m (£86m) Kai Havertz ST/CAM 3 €100m (£86m) Declan Rice CM/DM 3 €100m (£86m) William Saliba CB 4 €80m (£69m) Gabriel CB 4 €80m (£69m) Gabriel Jesus ST/LW 5 €50m (£43m) Aaron Ramsdale GK Arsenal Valuations via the CIES Football Observatory

This valuation is also twice as high as Trossard's, whom the CIES currently value at €40m, which is about £34m. That might sound a little off considering the sheer efficiency the Belgian has operated with since his £27m arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion last January, but there are likely a couple of reasons.

First, while the former Seagulls ace has scored a whopping 16 goals and provided two assists in just 44 appearances this season, he is set to turn 30 at the end of this year, and while that isn't particularly old in the outside world, in football, it is.

The Athletic published an article in 2021 that examined when players in each position tend to hit the peak of their powers. For a winger, that age is around 26, meaning that as effective as the Waterschei-born ace has been in red and white, he is likely to start becoming less so sooner rather than later.

The second probable cause for his lower value is his lack of experience on the biggest stage. For example, before moving to N5, the former City ace had played 38 games in the Champions League and made it to the final in 2021, whereas the 33-capped Belgian's only experience in the competition has come in north London, and at the top level, experience counts.

Ultimately, with Jesus holding a significantly higher market value than Trossard while at the same time being unable to break into the first team, it's probably the right time for Arsenal to say their thanks for the great performances and accept the highest offer.