Arsenal’s transformation over the past couple of seasons under Mikel Arteta has been nothing short of remarkable, with the Spaniard catapulting the club back into contention for a Premier League title.

The club’s excellent recruitment of players such as William Saliba, Gabriel and Martin Odegaard have cemented the Gunners’ place as consistent challengers to Manchester City, who have claimed four of the last five Premier League titles.

However, each season under Arteta’s guidance, his side are closing the gap, making this summer’s business crucial if they are to finally triumph over Pep Guardiola’s side at the third time of asking.

His side have been widely reported to be targeting players such as Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori and Bilbao winger Nico Williams with the former's potential arrival, in particular, bolstering Arsenal’s defence further despite the impressive displays of Saliba and Gabriel last season.

Despite the incomings, the Gunners will also have to focus on moving numerous players on, including one talent who desperately needs a move away from the club to fulfil his potential.

Arsenal could let go of £50m talent this summer

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could depart the Emirates this summer in the hope of gaining more regular first-team minutes next season.

The 25-year-old Arsenal academy graduate scored five Premier League goals last season, including a hat-trick against Sheffield United, but it might not be enough to secure his long-term future in North London.

The report goes on to state that he could depart Arteta’s side this window, potentially generating the club a fee in the region of up to £50m.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Fulham are all said to be interested in a move for the attacker, with Arsenal needing to cash in on Nketiah in order to maximise their profits.

Nketiah's stats for Arsenal in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Matches played 27 Goals 5 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 80% Duels won 45% Dribbles completed 35% Stats via FotMob

Where Arsenal could use Nketiah's £50m fee

As previously mentioned, Calafiori and Williams have both been strongly linked with moves to the Emirates in an attempt to close the gap to Manchester City.

However, despite the duo’s recent form at Euro 2024 - where Williams found the net against Georgia - Nketiah boasts a higher asking price than the pair’s respective price tags - further adding to the need to cash in on the 25-year-old.

Nketiah’s valuation of £50m would represent excellent business by the Gunners, potentially funding a move for either of the two players linked to join Arteta’s side.

Italian defender Calafiori is valued at £42.3m according to reports, whilst Spanish forward Williams has a release clause of around the same amount - a bargain given his record of five goals and 11 assists in La Liga last season.

Both would undoubtedly improve the Arsenal squad ahead of next season, with the club on red alert over a potential move for the pair amid interest from London rivals Chelsea.

Whilst Nketiah has demonstrated his quality in flashes within the Arsenal first-team, he’s been unable to showcase his ability on a consistent basis, unfortunately not having the quality to make a big enough impact to lead the Gunners to the title next season.

The mega fee touted for his potential departure would be superb business by Arteta and Co, allowing the club to invest in any one of Calafiori and Williams - with the latter undoubtedly a huge upgrade on the Arsenal academy graduate in attack.