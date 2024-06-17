Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job in charge of the Gunners, returning the club back to contention for a Premier League title after years of disappointment at the Emirates.

With the investment provided by the hierarchy, he’s conducted shrewd business in the transfer market, signing players such as Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard after unsuccessful spells elsewhere and transforming them into leading European talents.

Arteta has also been crucial in the development of numerous young players at the club, with the likes of William Saliba and Bukayo Saka thriving under his guidance and playing crucial roles under the Spaniard in recent years.

However, despite his excellent job conducted by the former Arsenal midfielder, he’s desperately lacking a focal point to lead the Gunners to a first Premier League title in a generation.

He will need to offload players in order to generate the money to invest in a clinical goalscorer, with one player seemingly edging closer to an exit from North London this summer.

The latest on Reiss Nelson's future

According to journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has expressed his desire to depart the club this summer in a bid to find more consistent first-team minutes.

The 24-year-old only made 15 Premier League appearances last season, with only one coming from a starting role, with the attacker failing to register a single goal or assist for the Gunners.

Nelson, who is a product of The Hale End academy, has attracted interest from various English sides such as West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, with the club wanting £20m to part ways with the ace.

The player is currently on a £100k-per-week salary too, as much as Gabriel and even more than Leandro Trossard.

It would be a shame to see such a promising talent depart the Emirates, but with the club constantly on an upward trajectory, they must be brutal if they are to put an end to their two-decade wait for a league title.

Any fee raised in a move for Nelson would go a long way in the club’s efforts to secure the signature of one target who’s been on the Gunners’ radar for the last couple of years.

Where Arsenal could spend their money

It’s become pretty evident over the last six months that boss Arteta wants to sign a new centre-forward, with numerous names constantly being linked with a move to North London.

Benjamin Sesko seemed the most likely at one stage, but the Slovenian forward decided to stay put at RB Leipzig, signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, Sesko’s new contract could see Arteta reignite interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, following multiple years of interest in the Swedish forward.

Arsenal were keen on a move for the 24-year-old during his time at Real Sociedad before his move to Tyneside, but his excellent campaign in the Premier League has sparked interest once more.

The Newcastle talisman scored 21 times in his 30 Premier League outings, leading to praise from Newcastle Chronicle editor Aaron Stokes dubbing the forward as “world-class”.

Alexander Isak's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Goals per 90 0.7 Pass accuracy 80% Chances created 27 Stats via FotMob

He wouldn’t be a cheap signing. Indeed, it's been claimed teams may need to pay between £80m-£100m for his signature, with the Magpies needing to raise funds to avoid breaching FFP rules next season.

However, he certainly would dramatically improve the Gunners’ already impressive frontline, who contributed to the club finding the back of the net on 91 occasions - the second most of any side in the Premier League.

If Arsenal are to finally get one over on rivals Manchester City next season, the signing of Isak is imperative, with his added goal threat key to Arteta’s bid to bring the Premier League trophy back to North London.