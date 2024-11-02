Arsenal got back to winning ways on Wednesday night with a comfortable victory over Preston North End in the League Cup.

However, Mikel Arteta didn't take the Championship side lightly, and even though he made several changes, he started some of his most experienced stars.

Fortunately, there was no giant killing to be seen, and while there were a few fringe players who made strong cases to be included in today's game, the manager must be ruthless and axe a number of them from the starting lineup, including Gabriel Jesus.

Why Jesus should be dropped

It might sound harsh given his impressive performance against Preston, which included a brilliantly taken goal, but Arteta must drop Jesus ahead of today's must-win game against Newcastle.

In fact, the main reason why is related to Wednesday's game, as that goal was his first for the team since January, and while he has had some injury problems that have impacted his game time, that is a shocking statistic for a player who was once the North Londoners' starting number nine.

Moreover, while the former Manchester City ace can provide more than just goals, those are his main currency as a striker, and in his 27 league appearances last season, he scored just four.

Finally, he cannot blame his lack of goals on a lack of service either, as according to Understat, the 27-year-old has underperformed his expected goals figure in the league every season he has been at the club.

For example, despite being at his most potent in 22/23, he underperformed by 5.17; the following season, that number was 3.29, and even though he's barely featured this season, he's still underperforming by 0.51.

Overall, while Jesus looked better against Preston, he's had a real issue in front of goal for some time now, and in a must-win game at St James' Park, the "frustrating" attacker, as dubbed by Micah Richards, cannot be trusted to lead the line.

Why Kai Havertz should start

Yes, it shouldn't come as a surprise, but in a league match, the striker Arteta should be turning to is Kai Havertz.

The German international might have had a rough start to life in N5 following his £65m transfer last summer, but since moving into the number nine role, he has been utterly "sensational", per Arteta.

For example, in his 33 midfield appearances, he's scored just six goals, while in 29 games as a striker, the Aachen-born poacher has racked up an incredible haul of 13 goals and eight assists.

Havertz's Arsenal form Position Midfield Striker Appearances 33 29 Goals 6 13 Assists 0 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.18 0.72 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, when he scored at home against Southampton early last month, he matched Robin van Persie's record of scoring in seven consecutive matches at the Emirates, and while the Flying Dutchman isn't the most popular man in North London, he's not a bad striker to sit alongside.

Lastly, while the former City man is no pushover, Havertz's 6 foot 4 frame adds even more physicality to Arteta's already monstrous team, and in a game against Newcastle United at St James' Park, that will come in handy.

Ultimately, there may still be a way back into the fold for Jesus, but as things stand, the German is far and away Arsenal's best striker.