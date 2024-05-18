Winning the Premier League title would be nice, but in some ways, it would only rubber stamp success onto an incredible Arsenal side that Mikel Arteta has built over a number of years.

They say that Rome wasn't built in a day and this is especially true of the slow but steady climb in north London since Arteta dipped his toes into senior management after earning his stripes at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City machine.

Sure, Arsenal won the FA Cup before Arteta had even enjoyed a full campaign at the helm but the Gunners have crafted their sublime squad brick by red brick, Arteta now going punch for punch with his mentor in successive seasons.

Arsenal: Premier League Record under Arteta Season Played Position Points 2019/20 38 8th 56 2020/21 38 8th 61 2021/22 38 5th 69 2022/23 38 2nd 84 2023/24 37 2nd 86 Sourced via Transfermarkt

Winning at the Emirates Stadium against Everton today would put this Arsenal squadron just one point behind the immortal 'Invincibles'. It may not be enough to pip Manchester City, but victory is the only way to capitalise on a slip-up.

Arsenal team news

Talismanic right winger Bukayo Saka will be monitored ahead of the campaign's culminating fixture, having been forced off during last weekend's victory at Old Trafford after slamming into an advertising board.

That blemish aside, Arteta has a fully fit team to pick from, with Jurrien Timber possibly ready to feature in the matchday squad after spending most of his first season in England sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Arteta doesn't tend to ring the changes with any regularity but he might consider replacing Takehiro Tomiyasu with Oleksandr Zinchenko to give his team the best chance of securing three points and pushing for the Premier League title.

Why Arsenal must unleash Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal signed Zinchenko from Manchester City in a £30m deal in July 2022, with the versatile Ukrainian since featuring 67 times, scoring two goals and supplying four assists.

After starring during his maiden year, he's endured a more frustrating season and has been limited to just 20 starts in the Premier League due to injuries and the good form of Jakub Kiwior and Tomiyasu.

The latter has started the past four games but was handed a 6/10 match rating by football.london's Kaya Kaynak, who noted his lapses in concentration but tipped his hat to his tussle with the electric Amad Diallo.

But against Everton, Arsenal need control and balance, dictating the flow against a Toffees side that will be lacking the pace of the injured Jack Harrison on the right. Zinchenko, in this regard, could flourish, completing 89% of his passes and winning 61% of his duels in the top flight this term, as per Sofascore.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Stats vs Everton Stat # Minutes played 80' Shots taken 3 Key passes 1 Touches 100 Accurate passes 72/81 (89%) Possession lost 14x Long balls 5/8 Duels won 2/3 Tackles 2 Stats via Sofascore

Moreover, the 28-year-old was given an 8/10 match rating by GOAL during his team's reverse victory at Goodison Park, a cagey affair that saw Arsenal's fluency and fizz stifled, albeit they emerged victorious.

His ball-playing ability is exactly what the Gunners need to progress the play and push into promising positions early, ensuring that they do their job and leave it up to fate as to whether they will end two decades of waiting for a return to the very zenith of the Premier League.