Arsenal have corrected their festive period slump in recent weeks with back-to-back Premier League wins over Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, although the latter was probably more complicated than it should have been.

Mikel Arteta has guided his talented squad back into contention for the title this season, but this afternoon brings one of the toughest challenges they'll face all year as Liverpool travel to the Emirates in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Reds left N5 as victors just last month when they beat their hosts 2-0 in an FA Cup game defined by wasted chances for the Gunners.

To stop the same happening this weekend, Arteta should look to take Gabriel Martinelli back out of the starting XI as he had minimal impact against Forest, and in his place, start a man who's bagged a hat-trick against the Reds before, Leandro Trossard.

Martinelli's season in numbers

Now, had this game and the Forest encounter earlier in the week been swapped in the schedule, there would be a strong argument that the talented Brazilian should be starting, as in his short cameo against Crystal Palace earlier this month, he bagged himself an impressive brace.

However, while there was some hope that he could use that performance to spur on a midseason reclamation of the form he showed last year, the uninspiring showing at the City Ground snuffed it out.

GOAL's Charlie Watts gave the former Ituano ace a 6/10 for his display, which isn't the kind of momentum you'd want a key attacker to take into a potentially title-defining battle against Jürgen Klopp's mighty side - especially as he gave Trossard a 7/10 for his cameo, noting how close he was to scoring a 'stunner' and his 'smart play' in the dying embers of the game.

However, aside from the game on Tuesday evening, Martinelli simply hasn't shown enough this season to justify him starting in such an important game, as in his 1399 minutes of league football he has scored four goals and provided two assists, giving him a goal involvement, on average, every 233 minutes.

Martinelli's Premier League season in numbers Minutes 1399 Appearances 20 Starts 18 Goals 4 Assists 2 All Stats via WhoScored

A return such as that is not what you would expect from a potential title-winning winger, so it seems only fitting that he once again sits on the bench for this one, especially as he tends to be a fantastic impact player - as he showed against the Eagles.

Trossard's season in numbers

Trossard was a revelation last season, as following his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion towards the end of January, he provided ten assists and scored one goal in ten league starts.

While the Belgian "wizard", as journalist Charlie Haffenden dubbed him, hasn't been quite as prolific this season - it would have been unreasonable to expect otherwise - he has still been an effective player when called upon by Arteta.

Trossard's season in numbers Minutes 741 Appearances 18 Starts 7 Goals 4 Assists 1 All Stats via WhoScored

For example, he has played just 741 minutes of league football this season - almost half the number of Martinelli - yet he also has four goals to his name and an assist to boot.

Moreover, where his younger competition failed to leave a mark during his last start, the former Seagulls star scored a superb goal against Palace when he started at the Emirates.

Last but not least, the £90k-per-week dynamo has one of the best personal records against the Reds of any current Arsenal player, with his five goals in ten meetings slightly edging out Martinelli's four goals in nine and Gabriel Jesus' six goals in 15.

Related Arsenal may already have their own Onana in Hale End sensation The failure to land the Everton star could be the catalyst for Arsenal to unleash one of Hale End's most exciting talents

Ultimately, with so much on the line today, it makes sense to start the player in a richer vein of form, especially if he averages a goal every other game against Klopp's men.