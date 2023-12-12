Despite a minor setback against Aston Villa over the weekend, Mikel Arteta looks like he has almost got his Arsenal side back to their free-flowing best of last season.

One point off of Liverpool in first place, three ahead of Manchester City in fourth place and over a third of the season gone, the Gunners are firmly in this year's Premier League title race.

Moreover, the north Londoners have taken the return of Champions League football in their stride and have already secured their passage into the next round before they play their final game against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.

Therefore, safe in the knowledge that his side will have a favourable draw in the next round, Arteta must take this opportunity to give Reuell Walters his first Arsenal start, a youngster who measures up similarly in playstyle to summer signing Jurrien Timber.

Reuell Walters' youth stats

The 18-year-old centre-back has made it onto the Arsenal bench on 13 occasions in the past, but he has never made a competitive appearance for the club. However, based on his performances for the youth sides, it might be about time he gets his chance.

Arsenal's U18 coach, Jack Wilshere, certainly seems to think so, with the former first-teamer saying: “I believe Walters should be given the chance to impress.”

The London-born defender joined the Gunners' junior set-up in 2020 after a spell with Tottenham Hotspur and a failed move to Manchester United.

In north London, the "superb talent" as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has played in 63 youth games in which his position has been recorded, scoring one goal, providing four assists and bouncing between right-back, centre-back, right of midfield, and he has even played one game at left-back.

Reuell Walters Arsenal Positions Games 63 Right-back 29 (46%) Centre-Back 29 (46%) Left-Back 1 (2%) Right Midfield 4 (6%) All Stats via Transfermarkt

This positional versatility will surely make him an invaluable player for a manager such as Arteta, and even mirrors the flexibility that Timber will offer the manager once he returns from injury.

Reuell Walters could be Arsenal's next Jurrien Timber

Now, that may sound a bit premature to some; after all, Timber has barely played for the Gunners due to his unfortunate injury, and Walters hasn't made a single competitive senior appearance in his career.

However, the pair's positional versatility and willingness to play across the backline - and even venture further forward - will invariably see them compared as they both continue to progress in north London.

Four years Walters' senior, the former Ajax man has obviously played many more games than his younger competition. However, just like with Walters, in the 227 matches he has played in which his position was recorded, the Dutchman has demonstrated his ability to play multiple roles.

He has played at centre-back 166 times, right-back 49 times, left-back ten times, and he has even ventured into defensive midfield on two occasions.

Jurrien Timber's Positions Games 227 Right-back 166 (73%) Centre-Back 49 (22%) Left-Back 10 (4%) Right Midfield 2 (1%) All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, one of the main reasons that Arteta and co brought in Timber was his versatility. So, if the Spaniard wants a player with that attribute, he should give Walters a run out in a game that holds no real jeopardy for the club.

The teen has already caught the eye of experienced teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko who has been left stunned by his talent, with the Ukrainian star telling Rio Ferdinand previously: "I like so much centre-back Reuell.

"I think the qualities he has, he is aggressive. I swear to God, one time he pushed Gabriel Jesus in a shoulder-to-shoulder. It is not easy to push Gabriel because he is very strong, and he was confident on the ball afterwards, he kept the ball well and passed.

"Wow. He impresses me I think the most."

Who knows, the youngster could impress Arteta so much that Timber has to battle his way back into the starting XI after his recovery.