The most recent weekend of Premier League fixtures saw Manchester City go top of the Premier League and get the upper hand in the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably won at home, defeating Luton 5-1, whilst Liverpool lost 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Arsenal tasted a gut-wrenching 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the Emirates.

It was a frustrating day for the Gunners, who could have gone one point clear at the top of the table had they managed to get over the line.

Whilst Emi Martinez put in a strong performance for Villa, making some crucial saves, it was a game Arsenal still would have expected to win. Instead, they find themselves in second place, two points behind City with six games to go.

Following the defeat on Sunday, the finger of blame has been pointed in many directions by Arsenal fans, with manager Mikel Arteta, and a select few players, coming under fire after the match.

However, there is one player, who has exclusively started at left back under Arteta, whom many believe is being played out of position and deserves an opportunity to play in his strongest role.

A “4/10” performance against Villa

The man in question here is Arsenal’s number 35, Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukraine international, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022 for £32m, had a tough time against Aston Villa on Sunday.

In his post-match player ratings, 90min.com journalist Jack Gallagher gave Zinchenko a 4/10 rating, and explained how Zinchenko’s performance showed why “left-back has been a problem position for Arsenal this season."

Jakub Kiwior, who has been the preferred option at left-back in recent weeks, was dropped to the bench, with ZInchenko also preferred to Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu.

It was a tough day for Zinchenko, who was up against Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey on the right-hand side for Villa. According to Sofascore, the 27-year-old won just one of his five duels and had a tackle success rate of 50%.

In possession, Zinchenko tucked into midfield, and looked much more comfortable, completing 88% of his passes and creating one big chance. Having played in the centre for much of his career before, this does beg the question, is it time Arteta took the chance and played the former Manchester City man in the centre of the park?

Why Zinchenko could star in midfield

In the 60 games Zinchenko has played for Arsenal so far, every single one has come at left-back. However, according to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old has played 40 games in midfield, and whilst many of these have come in international football for Ukraine, he has played there at club level.

Zinchenko's career by position Position Games played Left-back 182 Central midfield 26 Right midfield 15 Left midfield 14 Attacking midfield 11 Defensive midfield 3 Data via Transfermarkt.

Two of Arsenal’s first-choice options in midfield are well-set, with Declan Rice and club captain Martin Odegaard two pivotal players. However, the first-choice spot on the left-hand side of central midfield is less clear.

Against Villa, it was Kai Havertz, although he has played very well as a number nine this season, especially in recent weeks. It could well be the case that he moves back up front to allow Zinchenko the opportunity in midfield. This does mean Arsenal have to drop Gabriel Jesus, but they have played better with Havertz leading the line of late, the German notably scoring five goals in his last eight league outings.

In a piece by James McNicholas of The Athletic in November 2023, he notes how trialling Zinchenko in midfield as the direct replacement for Granit Xhaka “must be worth a go”. The Gunners have never really replaced the midfielder, who is now a Bundesliga champion with Bayer Leverkusen.

Indeed, given Zinchenko’s ability to counter press out of possession, his skillset on the ball, and ability to thread line-breaking passes through to runners in behind - which Arsenal have plenty of - he could help elevate this Arsenal side.

According to Fbref, Zinchenko averages 11 progressive passes, 8.03 passes into the final third and 0.56 through balls per 90 minutes this season, placing him in the top 1% of positionally similar players in Europe for each metric. His ability on the ball is certainly impressive, having developed his game in the Schools of Guardiola and Arteta in the last eight years.

The Atheltic’s McNicholas might be right, trying Zinchenko in midfield “must be worth a go”. It makes Arsenal more solid defensively, gives them a more potent threat in Havertz up front, and adds something to their midfield they haven’t had since Xhaka left.

Perhaps it is time Arteta gave it a go, as they face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and have an uphill battle to win their first Premier League title since the Invincibles in 2003/04.

Arsenal fans aren't particularly fond of the Ukrainians right now, but this move could put him back in their good books.