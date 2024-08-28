Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally targeting one new forward for the Gunners, following their £30 million sale of Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace.

On Tuesday, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano gave the 'here we go' to Nketiah's move to Palace after days of speculation, with the transfer amounting to £30 million (including £5m in add-ons).

Nketiah leaves Arsenal following seven years with the first team, having made his professional debut for them all the way back in 2017 after graduating from the Hale End academy.

The Englishman went on to make 168 appearances for the north Londoners, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists over an exact total of 7,000 minutes across all competitions.

Nketiah was down the pecking order under Arteta and far from guaranteed consistent minutes in the Premier League, motivating Arsenal to strike a deal with Palace as the 25-year-old begins a new chapter of his career across London at Selhurst Park.

Eddie Nketiah's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions Appearances 168 Goals 38 Assists 7 Bookings 12 Red Cards 1 Minutes played 7,000 via Transfermarkt

The former Leeds United loanee has been granted permission to travel for his medical at Palace, and no problems are expected, according to transfer journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Following this agreement, and their deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, it is believed Arsenal are in the market for a new forward as we enter the final days of this summer transfer market.

Arteta personally targeting one forward for Arsenal after Nketiah exit

As per The Sun, Arteta is personally targeting one new forward for Arsenal, as the Spaniard would like another attacking option to come in before the transfer cut-off on August 31.

Edu Gaspar and the club's recruitment team are apparently looking at "numerous options" and are set to make a late transfer swoop for one more signing further up the field, with the £27 million fee received for Emile Smith-Rowe also bolstering their transfer budget.

It appears Arsenal may not be done with their acquisition of Merino, which was officially confirmed this week at long last, following weeks of talks.

“We are so happy to have completed the transfer of Mikel Merino," said a delighted Edu on Merino's arrival. "This has been another great team effort from many people at the club to finalise the transfer of a player who attracted interest from a number of clubs over the summer.

“Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season. With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead."