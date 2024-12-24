Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is starting change his mind about capturing a new forward in January, following two injury blows to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling, which have left the Spaniard much shorter of options out wide.

Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out January deals at Arsenal

Both Saka and Sterling are set to be out for weeks after picking up fresh Arsenal injuries, dealing a real worry to Arteta, who must now contend without the two England internationals in crucial Premier League fixtures.

Arsenal take on Ipswich Town, Brentford and Brighton over the next two weeks, with Newcastle, Man United and a North London derby against Tottenham coming thick and fast right after the turn of the year.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

Arteta will have to be clever in plugging the gaps left by Saka and Sterling, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both able to play out wide in their stead.

The Spaniard will also need both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on top form, with highly-rated youngster Ethan Nwaneri now potentially set for another regular run in the team.

However, the January transfer window also represents a significant opportunity to bring in fresh faces as another solution.

Saka's last injury, which he picked up in England's 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley in October, keeping him out for multiple games, prompted reports that Arsenal could look to sign a new winger as an alternative - and we're beginning to see similar rumours come to light once again.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's looming festive clash with Ipswich, Arteta refused to rule out the possibility of his side making a mid-season signing.

"Yes, the preparation is done. We are ready if something happens," said Arteta on Arsenal signing a player in January.

"Obviously we didn’t predict the situation with Bukayo and Raheem at the same time. We predicted more if something has happened, for example, in the defensive line. But the job is done. Then, okay, if something has to happen we will be open. But the main focus is now how we should strive to distil the potential that there is in this squad."

Mikel Arteta begins to pull "major U-turn" over signing attacker for Arsenal

According to GiveMeSport, it appears both Arteta and the club's board weren't planning on bringing in a new wide-player next month, but that is starting to change in light of Saka and Sterling's absences.

Indeed, it is believed Arteta is beginning to pull a "major U-turn" over signing a "versatile" attacker for Arsenal in January, with the Gunners boss now forced to re-think his initial plans and potentially bring in a new wide-forward next month.

The boss' stance was that he'd only green-light a swoop if there was an opportunity too good to pass up. However, Arsenal's latest string of blows has pushed Arteta and "influential figures behind the scenes" into altering their ideas.

Of the targets linked with moves to N5, there are a few interesting options. Other media sources have previously claimed that Arsenal are considering a January move for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, while it is also reported that Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is on Arteta's list of potential targets.