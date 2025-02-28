Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is pushing the Gunners to replace ex-sporting director Edu Gaspar with his preferred candidate, coming as the man in question receives a seismic offer from Saudi Arabia.

Why Edu left Arsenal as sporting director in blow for Mikel Arteta

Edu was responsible for the club's record signing of England star Declan Rice, alongside other high-profile deals which have proved fruitful for the north Londoners, but the Brazilian officially resigned from his post in late 2024.

Working in tandem with Arteta, Edu played a key role in facilitating the club's transfer deals, and Arsenal have been attempting to cope without his influence ever since. Interim director Jason Ayto's jumped into the 46-year-old's stead, with Edu since revealing that he needed a new challenge.