Liverpool are now threatening to win the race for a £50 million player who Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pushing his club to sign, with the Gunners even holding talks and were ready to pay his asking price.

Arsenal attempting third summer signing after Calafiori

Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team haven't exactly been too active this summer.

Arsenal have sealed two major first team signings thus far, with David Raya joining in a £27 million deal from Brentford and Riccardo Calafiori signing a five-year contract after his initial £34 million move from Bologna.

It took a good while for the Gunners to officially announce the latter's arrival from Italy. Arsenal first opened club-to-club talks for Calafiori in early July, and only confirmed his signing last week.

Calafiori vs Gabriel Stats per 90 Calafiori Gabriel Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.10 0.15 Non-Penalty Goals 0.07 0.12 Assists 0.17 0.00 Progressive Passes 3.69 3.46 Progressive Passes Received 0.88 0.24 Progressive Carries 1.08 0.38 Passing Accuracy 89.6% 88.7% Live Passes 66.2 60.1 Shot-Creating Actions 1.77 0.68 Goal-Creating Actions 0.31 0.09 Tackles 1.81 1.42 Tackles Won 1.28 0.83 Blocks 1.46 1.30 Interceptions 1.94 0.92 Clearances 2.85 2.96 Successful Take-Ons 0.50 0.06 Ball Recoveries 7.46 4.02 Aerial Duels Won 2.31 2.28 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

With just over two weeks of the summer window remaining, supporters may be hoping that the north Londoners start speeding up their transfer process, as there is some hope Arsenal could still bring in a new midfielder and forward.

Arsenal are believed to still be in the race for Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, while midfielder Mikel Merino is repeatedly mentioned as a priority for Arsenal. Talks are currently ongoing over a deal for the 28-year-old, who's waiting to join them, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“For now my understanding is that negotiations continue," said Romano, via Football Transfers. "It’s still all verbal with no formal bid but for sure Merino is waiting for Arsenal to complete the agreement with Real Sociedad. It’s also about payment terms, the structure, more things to follow between the two clubs. Merino wants Arsenal, so it’s just on the clubs now.”

Arsenal have landed on the Spain international as an alternative to his teammate, Martin Zubimendi, who was rumoured to be a serious midfield target heading into the summer window.

Arteta really wants Zubimendi at Arsenal but Liverpool could now sign him

The midfielder, like Merino, played a crucial role as Spain went on to win the Euros in Germany earlier this summer.

Now, reliable media sources like David Ornstein say that Liverpool are attempting to do a deal for Zubimendi, who would be Arne Slot's first signing of the window. The transfer could also be a sore one to take from Arsenal's perspective, according to HITC.

The outlet claims Arteta was pushing Arsenal to sign Zubimendi, and the club were even ready to pay his full £50 million release clause. However, they were unable to convince the 25-year-old to swap Sociedad for the English capital.

Ornstein has written that Sociedad expect Zubimendi to accept a move to Liverpool, though, with Arsenal appearing to not quite attract him enough. Arteta, after missing out on a key target, will now be hoping Merino can fill the role in his stead with real aplomb.