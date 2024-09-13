Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly "crazy" about signing a Real Madrid star, and one who is absolutely pivotal at the Bernabeu.

Mikel Arteta signs new three-year deal at Arsenal

The Gunners boss, in some fantastic news for the club and its supporters, committed his long-term future in north London by putting pen to paper on fresh terms this week.

Arteta signed a new three-year deal at Arsenal - which was announced on Thursday - and his fresh terms have put the Spaniard in line with the Premier League's highest-earning managers like Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Arteta is now rumoured to be earning £288,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium, coming as just reward for a tactician who's played such an instrumental role in transforming Arsenal back into an elite English side.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28 Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19

“We are really happy that Mikel has signed a new long-term contract," said sporting director Edu Gaspar to Arsenal's official website.

"It’s a very positive and proud moment for everyone at the club and an important part of what we’re all working towards.

“Mikel has shown his qualities since the very first day he joined us, not only as a football manager, but as a person with wonderful values. We have a strong belief in what we are doing and what we want to achieve together. Mikel’s new contract gives us stability and clear direction as we aim for new heights.”

Arteta's original deal was set to expire next year, so there will be a real sense of relief that Arsenal are keeping hold of their head coach until 2027. After that news, Edu and Arteta can also continue their work on transfer planning for the future without any distractions.

Whilst their looming North London Derby on Sunday takes precedent right now, alongside their trips to Atalanta and Man City next week, Arsenal are already making a head start on potential incomings for 2025.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have already been in contact over Benjamin Sesko, as they look to move ahead of contenders for his signature next summer. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is also a target for Arsenal, as the Canadian left-back can agree pre-contract terms in January ahead of a zero-cost switch later in 2025.

Arteta really wants Arsenal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid

According to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is on their radar as well.

It is believed that Arteta is "crazy" about signing Tchouameni for Arsenal, and Defensa boldly claims that they wouldn't refuse letting William Saliba go to Madrid if it meant striking a deal for the France international.

The £203,000-per-week midfielder has started all four of their opening La Liga games this season, averaging an impressive match rating of around 7.27 according to WhoScored. Tchouameni has starred under Carlo Ancelotti since joining Real from Monaco for an initial £68 million in 2022, amassing 36 international caps for Les Bleus in that time.

Taking this into account, it would be a very difficult move for Edu and Arteta to pull off, despite the Premier League's big pull.

“Listen, Tchouameni is a young kid, he’s going to make mistakes but he’s a superb talent, he produces moments out of nowhere, incredible player," said pundit Rio Ferdinand during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Replacing Pogba in a France XI is not an easy task, but so far, Tchouaméni has been superb.

“Tchouameni showed why he plays for Real Madrid. He has the patience, talent, control, he has everything you need.”