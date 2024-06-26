Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally a real fan of one electric forward, and the Gunners are now deciding whether to move for him after a £37 million drop in his asking price.

Edu and Arteta pursuing new winger alongside striker

The north Londoners have been tipped to bring in a new wide player, alongside a prolific striker, as Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar look to mount another Premier League title challenge next season.

Arsenal were thwarted in their attempts to land Benjamin Sesko, who committed to RB Leipzig by putting pen to paper on a new contract instead of making a move to England, but the north Londoners have alternatives to the Slovenia international.

Indeed, Arsenal are in the race to sign Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy, whose contract is rumoured to include a tempting £15 million release clause this summer. In terms of wingers, links surround Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams, amid his excellent Euro 2024 campaign with Spain.

Arsenal's best-performing stars in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Williams has held talks with Arsenal over joining, even if Barcelona are his preferred destination, as Edu and co look to sign possible alternatives to star wingers Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.

They racked up a total of 37 goals and 16 assists in all competitions between them, but if Arsenal are going to finally pip Man City to the league, Arteta may need stand-ins - in case either or both are unavailable.

Saka played nearly 50 games last season, so bringing in a new winger would allow Arteta to rotate and rest the England star on a more regular basis. Alongside the likes of Williams, it is believed Arsenal are showing an interest in Premier League stars to come in as elite new wide men as well.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto, who enjoyed an electric start to 2023/2024, finished the season with nine assists and has been a star player at Molineux for a number of years. However, the Portuguese star also possesses a concerning injury record.

Arsenal deciding whether to make Pedro Neto move

According to Football Transfers, the 24-year-old is "massively admired" by Arteta, and Wolves have slashed their asking price by £37 million.

He was valued at around £80 million in January, but now Gary O'Neil's side seem ready to do a deal for £43 million. This has alerted club chiefs, with Arsenal assessing Neto and deciding whether to make a move, depending on a review of his medical history.

The former Lazio star has missed a combined total of 584 days through injury since joining Wolves (Transfermarkt), so it is understandable that this is a cause for concern for Edu and co, no matter the reduced asking price.

Neto has displayed flashes of true brilliance, though, so if he can keep fit, there is little doubting he'd strengthen Arteta's ranks ten-fold.