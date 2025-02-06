Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally very keen for the Premier League title chasers to sign a high-earning forward this summer, coming after the Gunners eventually opted not to get him through the door in January.

Arsenal decide not to sign a new forward in January

Despite having some opportunities, with reliable journalist David Ornstein suggesting a deal was there to be negotiated for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Arteta's side eventually ended the winter transfer window inactive.

Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of 2024/2025, with star winger Bukayo Saka also not expected to be back until March, leaving Arteta with less potency in the attacking third.

This was on full display during their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, with Arteta's side enjoying the bulk of possession but failing to find a way through Newcastle, who put two past them at the other end.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Arteta, speaking after the clash, rued Arsenal's lack of consistent creativity in the attacking areas.

"We had so many expectations to believe that we could turn it around," said Arteta on Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle.

"We didn’t generate momentum, especially in the first half, the game started in the first action almost with them scoring and then the goal being denied. Then we had the moment, two big moments, with Martin. We didn’t capitalise and in the next action, they scored the goal and obviously the game shifted and then you need to stay cool to score a goal as early as possible.

"We didn’t manage to do that in the first half, had another big chance, and then in the second half, we started to struggle as the game went by. We didn’t generate enough situations in the final third and the game started to get away from us."

Mikel Arteta really wants Nico Williams at Arsenal

Speaking to CaughtOffside, journalist Charles Watts says Arsenal are set for a "big summer" in terms of potential forward signings.

One of their top targets, £200,000-per-week Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams, is also said to be high on their agenda. According to Watts, Arteta would personally "love" Arsenal to strike a deal for Williams, but the reporter admits it won't be easy.

“Alexander Isak may well be first choice in Mikel Arteta’s mind. But that would be an incredibly difficult deal to get done given the sort of fee it would take to tempt Newcastle into doing business," said Watts.

“Benjamin Sesko – another long-term target – is far more gettable and there is a relationship already there, with the player and his representatives and with RB Leipzig as well.

“But there will be rival interest in the Slovenia international. So it’s not a foregone conclusion that Arsenal will land him if they do firm up their interest once again.

“The same could be said for Nico Williams, who is another player Arteta would love to sign, but one who several clubs will be in the mix for come the summer.

“So, whilst I do believe it will be a big summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and that the club will look to be aggressive, it will not be easy given the competition they will face for their top targets.”