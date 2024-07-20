Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally reconsidered signing a £200,000-per-week after original doubts, with the Gunners now poised to move for him.

Edu targeting new forward for Arsenal after Calafiori

Fabrizio Romano shared news of Arsenal finally closing in on an agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna after weeks of talks, but sporting director Edu Gaspar and the wider recruitment team are by no means done there.

Talks were believed to have stalled over a move for the Italy international defender, which was reportedly put down to the 50% sell-on clause due to FC Basel (La Gazzetta dello Sport), but discussions are now taking a positive turn as Arsenal near their first outfield signing of the window.

Calafiori's signing would shore up both Arteta's central defensive options and provide a left-back alternative, with the 22-year-old capable of playing in both positions. However, it is believed Arsenal want another goalkeeper, midfielder and forward before deadline day on August 30.

How Calafiori & Gabriel compare in 2023/24 Statistics Calafiori Gabriel Games 29 34 Goals & assists 7 4 Progressive carries 28 13 Pass accuracy 90% 89% Tackles won 37 28 Interceptions 56 31 Aerials won 71% 55% Stats via FBref

Arsenal are especially keen on an alternative to star winger Bukayo Saka on the right wing. Indeed, it is rumoured that Arsenal are interested in Lille's Edon Zhegrova as cover for Saka, with the Kosovo international valued at around £17 million.

The Gunners have much bigger names on their radar as well, like Wolves winger Pedro Neto. Reports this week have claimed that Neto is prioritising a move to Arsenal, who've also held recent talks with the Portuguese's agents.

Another very exciting target linked in the last two weeks is Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams. The 21-year-old, who racked up a very impressive 19 assists in all competitions last season, also starred for eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain at the tournament in Germany - even scoring against England in the final.

There has been some doubt over whether an Arsenal move is possible, though, with reliable journalist Charles Watts stating that his wage demands are a real sticking point.

“On paper, the release clause of around £50million for Williams looks a very appealing one, but as far as I’m aware it’s not as simple as that. You have to remember that release clauses in Spain have to be paid in full and that makes deals very expensive as clubs can’t spread the transfer fee out over the length of the contract like they usually do.

“But in Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue. Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates."

Arteta reconsiders signing Nico Williams with Arsenal poised to move

According to GiveMeSport, the £200,000-per-week winger's salary demands are something which Arsenal may well have in mind as they pull a U-turn. Indeed, as per their information, Arteta is personally reconsidering a move for Williams and Arsenal are poised to move as a result.

If Barcelona fail to secure a deal for the Spaniard, then Arteta's side appear ready to pounce, with this change of heart coming after the forward's exceptional performances at the Euros.

It's added that Arsenal remain optimistic about striking an agreement with Williams, despite Barca's advances, and the player is aware of their interest in him.

They'll have to contend with Chelsea, though, who are apparently willing to push the boat out and satisfy his demands.