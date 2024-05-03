Arsenal might not have their Premier League fate in their own hands anymore this season, but whatever happens over the next three games, the north Londoners have had another brilliant campaign, one that should encourage fans about the team's future.

Mikel Arteta's side might not have set the world alight in the Champions League, but domestically, they have been blowing teams away. They boast the best attack and defence in the league, all while being told by fans and pundits alike that they need to sign a new striker.

Interestingly, however, the recent stories coming out of the club regarding forwards have been about the potential departure of Gabriel Jesus in the summer after an underwhelming season from him in front of goal.

While Edu Gaspar and Co are likely to make a pretty penny on the Brazilian, replacing him might cost them more unless they promote one of Hale End's most exciting academy products - a product compared to Victor Osimhen and turning heads at the Bernabeu.

Gabriel Jesus' season in numbers

Last season, Jesus ended the campaign with 11 goals and seven assists in 33 games, and while that wasn't an earth-shattering return, it was reasonably impressive given how much time he missed through injury.

However, this year, the Sao Paulo-born star has seen his rate of return drop, and in 33 games, he has scored just eight goals while providing seven assists to boot, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every 2.2 games.

That average does improve to every 1.5 games when he starts as a striker, but then Kai Havertz is currently averaging a goal involvement every 1.1 games as a striker, and, as things stand, it looks as if the German is Arteta's first choice.

Jesus' season in numbers Competition Premier League Champions League League Cup Appearances 24 8 1 Goals 4 4 0 Assists 4 3 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.33 0.75 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the 27-year-old has missed 33 games for the club in just two seasons, so considering all of the above, it makes sense why the Gunners might want to cash in on the talented forward, especially as they might already have the perfect ready-made replacement that would save them millions.

Why Chidozie Obi-Martin could save Arsenal millions

The Hale End star in question is Denmark U17 star Chidozie Obi-Martin, who has been grabbing headlines for his frankly absurd goalscoring exploits for Arsenal's youth teams in recent months despite still being just 16 years old.

Described as "Osimhen 2.0" by respected data analyst Ben Mattinson for his impressive strength and "aerial dominance," the Glostrup-born phenom has been on fire this season. He has scored 28 goals and provided two assists in just 22 appearances, totalling 1429 minutes, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 48 minutes - even better than the Nigerian's average of a goal involvement every 113 minutes this season at Napoli.

The "incredible" teen, as talent scout Jacek Kulig describes him, first caught the attention of the wider footballing public when he scored ten - yes, ten - goals against Liverpool's U16s last November. Just last week, he was at it again, netting seven times in an emphatic 9-0 win against Norwich City's U18s.

Chido Obi's Season so far Appearances 22 Goals 28 Assists 2 Goal Involvements per Match 1.36 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The ludicrous form of the 6 foot 2 titan has understandably caught the attention of some of Europe's elite sides. Recent reports reveal that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are now interested in luring the young prodigy away from London.

However, Arsenal fans shouldn't be too worried, as the same report has revealed that the club plans to integrate the youngster into the first team during their summer tour of the USA.

Moreover, the player himself told Danish publication bold.DK (translated by Football Transfers) earlier this month that he "would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time."

Ultimately, if Jesus does leave in the summer, fans can rest assured that the club already has the perfect replacement lined up for him in Chido Obi, and if the hype is to be believed, they could have a genuine world-beater on their hands.