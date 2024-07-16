Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees a £51,000-per-week star as a potential bargain signing for the north Londoners, and one who represents a solid transfer opportunity.

Edu seeking four key new signings for Arsenal before August 30

Sporting director Edu Gaspar is said to be targeting a quartet of key new additions for Arteta before deadline day on August 30, coming in the form of a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings).

Arsenal are still attempting to get a deal for Riccardo Calafiori over the line after agreeing personal terms on a five-year contract with the Italy international centre-back, as talks remain ongoing over the final fee and payment structure.

A possible exit for England's Aaron Ramsdale, which has been highly mooted by sections of the media, has also prompted the Gunners to look at alternative back-up options for current number one David Raya - who joined Arsenal permanently in a £27 million deal from Brentford.

Arsenal have made bids for Wolves keeper Daniel Bentley, coming 15 years after he left the academy, but Edu's opening offers for the 30-year-old are believed to have fallen well short of their valuation.

Young England Under-20 international keeper Tommy Setford has joined Arsenal from Ajax, but he could be seen as one for the future, rather than an immediate successor to Ramsdale. There is also the matter of a new midfielder to come in and bolster Arteta's options. The Spaniard perhaps requires another body to complement midfielders Declan Rice and Jorginho, especially as uncertainty surrounds the future of Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

Partey is reportedly prepared to leave Arsenal and embark on a fresh challenge, after making just 14 Premier League appearances last season, with his contract also set to expire in under 12 months. The Ghanaian is attracting rumoured interest from Saudi Arabia as a potentially lucrative destination for him, and Arsenal have considered a few would-be heirs to Partey already.

Arsenal held talks with Amadou Onana before he ultimately ended up heading to Aston Villa, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates Stadium as well.

However, the midfield name being repeatedly mentioned in tandem with Arsenal lately is Zubimendi's teammate, Mikel Merino.

Arteta views Merino as a potential bargain signing for Arsenal

The Spain international impressed on his country's run to Euro 2024 glory, scoring the winner against hosts Germany in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

His £51,000-per-week contract is also set to expire next year as things stand, making him an affordable option at around £25 million. That is according to GiveMeSport, who also state that Arteta sees Merino as a "reasonable value" potential Arsenal signing due to his price tag.

The 28-year-old not only starred for Spain but also impressed at club level last term over his 45 appearances in all competitions for Sociedad.