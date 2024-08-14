Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now appears set to promote one very highly-rated teenager to the first team, as a senior member of the Spaniard's squad faces a fresh injury setback.

Arsenal prepare to face Wolves in opening Premier League game

Following their two month-plus break from action, Arsenal are now gearing up for the new Premier League season and another opportunity to loosen Man City's stranglehold on the title.

The Gunners have fell just short of City in the last two campaigns, pushing Pep Guardiola all the way to the final day last term, but not quite possessing enough to leapfrog their arch rivals.

After signing Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori, and potentially Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino soon (Pete O'Rourke), Arsenal chiefs will be hoping Arteta's side can go that one step further and usurp City as the champions of England come next May.

Arsenal host Gary O'Neil's Wolves on Saturday in their bid to make the best possible start, with an array of tricky fixtures awaiting Arteta soon afterwards.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Wolves (home) August 17 Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22

Arsenal will also be hoping for a near-fully fit squad for their clash at the Emirates this weekend, but it is believed versatile £100,000-per-week defender Takehiro Tomiyasu could well be on the treatment table.

Arteta set to promote Myles Lewis-Skelly after Tomiyasu injury at Arsenal

According to Football Transfers, Tomiyasu is facing a fresh injury setback which will keep him out for another month, resulting in a potential opportunity for 17-year-old academy gem Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The young midfielder, who featured often in pre-season preparations, could come in to replace Tomiyasu in the matchday squad. Indeed, Arteta is apparently expected promote Lewis-Skelly to the Arsenal first team following Tomiyasu's recent problem, where he will hopefully have a chance to impress.

The Englishman, who is yet to make his professional senior debut for Arsenal, is very highly rated at the club.

“You know when you see a player and you think, ‘yeah, you’re just a little bit different’," said journalist Charles Watts on his YouTube channel last year, after Lewis-Skelly's excellent performance against Man City in their FA Youth Cup semi-final win (via TBR).

“That’s the kind of impression you get when you sit there and watch Lewis-Skelly. His close control, his ability to get himself out of tight situations, the way he runs with the ball. Just his presence on the pitch, he’s got something special.

“You can see why there’s so much excitement about him at Arsenal. If anyone at Arsenal was going to get the winner last night, and deserved to get the headlines, it was probably him, as he was very good.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder and Hale End academy coach Jack Wilshere has tipped the teenager for a very bright future at the club.

“We give him the tools he needs to develop, but you see certain moments that are not coachable," said Wilshere on Lewis-Skelly.

"Certain players can’t do that, only certain players can but there’s much more that comes with it like how he lives. He’s a top kid but he has to manage that going forward when he gets a bit more attention. He comes from a great family which is massive, and I know that they’ll steer his journey and be present throughout that, a bit like me with my dad and family. That’s so important.”