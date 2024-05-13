27 league wins. That's quite the tally, isn't it? Well, it's the most Arsenal have ever recorded in a single Premier League campaign.

Even better than the Invincibles you say? Yes. Even better than the double winners of 2001/02? Indeed.

Yet, it may not even be good enough to win a title. Should Mikel Arteta's merry Reds secure victory over Everton next Sunday then they will end the term on 89 points. It beggars belief that they could still finish second.

Alas, that is the eventuality that will befall them if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City juggernaut win their remaining games.

Arsenal will have to rely on a favour from their chums down the road. City face Tottenham away from home on Tuesday with that encounter likely the last plausible opportunity for them to drop points. They won't slip up against West Ham on the final day, surely? David Moyes and Co may as well be the Ibizan sun already.

Not winning the league will likely leave a sour taste in the mouths of supporters, but as Arteta put it in his post-match press conference on Sunday, we have witnessed history. Be proud of it, embrace it, lap it up, we are truly watching one of the greatest Arsenal sides in history; they now just need their crowning moment, their moment in the sun, to confirm it.

There have been many outstanding players in this Arsenal side. Bukayo Saka is chief among them on 20 goals but the defence deserve a shoutout; no team has kept more league clean sheets than the Gunners. Then there's summer signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, even Leandro Trossard, the scorer of the all-important goal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

You can't fault many players, although the display against United over the weekend was somewhat questionable. Who was to blame? Well, there was a disjointedness to central areas we haven't really seen very often. Rice was still productive, Martin Odegaard was perhaps a little off the pace but Thomas Partey did well to last as long as he did.

Thomas Partey's performance in numbers

This has been a funny old season for the former Atletico Madrid star. In the opening stages of the campaign he was fielded as a right-back. Yeah, remember that? Bizarre.

Anyway, the Ghanain picked up an injury in the first few months and it took until the Premier League run-in to re-establish himself in the side.

He has been absent for 26 matches in 2023/24 but has slowly started to remind fans of why he was such a well-valued player.

In the north London derby with Spurs, he was superb, notably succeeding with 93% of his passes, completing both of his dribble attempts and making two tackles.

Thomas Partey vs Spurs Minutes played 90 Touches 53 Accurate passes 37/40 (93%) Long balls 3/4 Dribble attempts 2/2 Duels won 5/10 Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Stats via Sofascore.

Against United, however, he was wildly off the pace, very nearly costing Arsenal dearly in their bid to be crowned champions.

The central midfielder set the tone in the first half, gifting the ball away on a couple of occasions in dangerous areas. United could have punished the visitors, should have punished the visitors, but for some wasteful attacking plays.

Another nervy first-half moment came when Amad Diallo looked to have gone down under a clumsy challenge from Partey on the edge of the box. Fortunately, the Ivorian winger looked as though he merely stepped on the Arsenal man's foot. Still, he was a lucky boy. He didn't need to go to ground at all.

There was a further cause for concern in the second half. Partey tried to clear the ball but slipped inside his own penalty area. Thankfully, Arsenal were able to avoid danger.

On that evidence, you'd think the 30-year-old had come out of the game with poor statistics. He did not, however. The £45m signing still completed 93% of his passes, won both of his ground duels and only ceded possession on four occasions. However, the eye test told us all we needed to know.

Football.London's Kaya Kaynak handed him a 5/10 match rating, while the best summary came from CBS reporter James Benge who suggested that the midfielder was "playing like a relic from last season's Arsenal."

What he means by that is that there was an element of jeopardy to the side when he was in control of the ball. It's the same feeling supporters have felt with Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, and as such, why he has been benched in recent weeks.

Arteta has tried so hard this season to eradicate that, to get rid of all elements of risk. Yet, Partey demonstrated that very characteristic on Sunday. For the final game of the season, he should be given the boot, and with that, it could well be the last we see of him in Arsenal colours.

With just a year left on his deal, there are murmurs he will be shipped off permanently.