Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates tonight, in what is undoubtedly Mikel Arteta's side's biggest challenge of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign so far.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways after falling to defeat against Bournemouth last weekend, in another outing ruined by an early dismissal.

Centre-back William Saliba was originally cautioned for dragging down striker Evanilson, but after an on-field VAR review, the Frenchman was given a straight red card.

He will subsequently miss this afternoon’s meeting, making the task a little bit harder for the Gunners if they are to inflict just a second league defeat of the season on Arne Slot’s team.

Numerous big decisions await the Spaniard, including who to replace Saliba with, but he may also be tempted to drop one player after his performances in the last seven days.

Why Arteta must drop Trossard against Liverpool

Leandro Trossard has had a week to forget on the pitch, all starting in the defeat against Andoni Iraola’s side at the Vitality last weekend.

The Belgian was the player who played the poor pass into the path of opposition striker Evanilson, which led to Saliba’s dismissal - undoubtedly costing Arteta’s side all three points in the process.

However, he was included from the off against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but once more failed to justify his selection.

He stepped up to take the penalty during the second 45, but his effort was denied as he failed to get on the scoresheet and help the Gunners secure a more comfortable victory over the Ukrainian outfit.

Leandro Trossard's stats for Arsenal against Shakhtar Statistics Tally Minutes played 88 Touches 38 Passes completed 21/26 (81%) Shots taken 5 Possession lost 7x Fouls committed 1 Penalties missed 1 Stats via Sofascore

Given the nature of the fixture this evening, Arteta can’t be carrying any passengers who are struggling and lacking confidence - something which has been evident in the 29-year-old’s displays over recent weeks.

As a result, he could drop to the substitutes bench once again, handing an opportunity to one player who has deserved a start in recent months after his emergence in North London.

The man to replace Trossard against Liverpool

17-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri has been nothing short of sensational for the club’s first team in recent times after his breakthrough over the last couple of years.

He made his Premier League debut in the 2022/23 campaign as a 15-year-old, making him the youngest player in the competition’s history - showcasing the trust placed in him by Arteta.

Nwaneri has already bagged two goals for the first team this season in the Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates, earning him increased minutes off the substitutes bench.

The Hale End academy star, who’s previously been dubbed “unplayable” by former Gunners star Jack Wilshere, has also impressed for various youth levels over the last 12 months, scoring ten goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Although the game is one of the biggest of the season, Nwaneri would massively relish the opportunity to make his full Premier League debut in such a fixture - potentially adding a different dimension to the Arsenal side.

It will be a tough ask to secure all three points after Liverpool’s start and the current suspension situation at the back, but regardless, Arteta has shown time and time again that he’s able to make the right choice for these decisive moments.