Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally thinks a Real Madrid player would be the perfect signing for his side, with the Galactico now considering a Bernabeu exit in what could be a boost for sporting director Edu Gaspar if the Gunners do decide to pursue a move.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans amid injury crisis

The Premier League title hopefuls are reportedly planning to bolster their options all over the pitch, including at the back and in the final third.

Star winger Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal's narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Arteta revealing that the 23-year-old isn't expected to be fit for Liverpool this weekend either.

"He wasn't able to do the session in the way that we wanted," said Arteta on Saka's leg injury, going on to suggest he's a doubt for the Liverpool game.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

"He wasn't still feeling good so it wasn't good news. At the moment I'm not very helpful, but let's see. We still have a few days to do that."

To compound Arsenal's misery, summer signing Riccardo Calafiori went off against Shakhtar with an injury of his own. Arteta described Calafiori's problem as a "worry" post-match after the Italian was already sidelined earlier this season.

Arteta has had to deal with an injury crisis which is threatening to derail their Premier League title charge. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains out with an ankle injury, with the Norwegian, Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Takhehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz and Kieran Tierney all sidelined at various points so far this season.

This has prompted Arsenal chiefs to look at the transfer market for answers, as they seek strength in depth. Saka's injury has accelerated Arsenal plans to sign a new winger, while it is believed Edu is prepared to make a £42 million bid for Atalanta's Isak Hien.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is also believed to be a target for Arsenal, with the north Londoners in serious need of options as January seems more and more imperative by the week.

Arteta thinks Arda Guler would be perfect for Arsenal

According to a Spanish media report, Real Madrid forward Arda Guler is also attracting attention from N5.

The Turkey international, who helped his country reach the last eight of Euro 2024 earlier this year, is considering an exit from Madrid amid his struggle for consistent opportunities under Carlo Ancelotti.

Arteta personally thinks Guler would fit perfectly into Arsenal's system, leading to their interest in signing the 19-year-old. German champions Bayer Leverkusen and Man City are also interested in striking a deal for the teenager, who former Chelsea and Man United boss Jose Mourinho called "exceptional".

"Arda is showing great personality and exceptional quality," said Mourinho.

"To play at that club, personality is crucial. Players must internalize that they are good enough to play there. They can't be afraid."