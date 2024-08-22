Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is convinced that signing a £30 million player will help the Gunners absolutely dominate sides in one key area.

Arsenal set for third successive title race with Man City

The overwhelming expectation is that Arteta's side will be in a hotly-contested third-successive Premier League title race with Man City, who foiled the north Londoners in each of the last two seasons.

Arsenal came mightily close to pipping City last term, having pushed them all the way to the final day, but Pep Guardiola's men once again reigned supreme - becoming the first ever Premier League side to win four titles in a row.

The last side to usurp City's stranglehold on the domestic crown was Liverpool in 2020, and Arteta will be desperate to break that record this season. It is believed the Spaniard has set a target of 90-plus points this campaign (Miguel Delaney), after accumulating 89 last term, but they'll need strength in depth to do it.

Arsenal's opening fixtures of the new Premier League season Team Date Aston Villa (away) August 24 Brighton (home) August 31 Tottenham (away) September 15 Man City (away) September 22 Leicester City (home) September 28

So far this summer transfer window, and with just days of it remaining, Edu Gaspar and co have brought in Italy international defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and snapped up David Raya on a £27 million permanent deal from Brentford, shoring up defensively.

However, there are some reports that Arsenal could look to sign an attacker before deadline day, not to mention a potential replacement for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in Espanyol's Joan Garcia.

Their priority target for midfield, though is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arteta thinks signing Merino will help Arsenal dominate sides

There are suggestions that Merino has agreed personal terms to join Arsenal, and it is also believed that a deal is very close to completion after weeks of talks.

"Let me tell you again here, guys, don’t worry Arsenal fans, Merino is coming and is coming very soon," said Fabrizio Romano in a recent update on Merino.

“They are fixing the final details of the deal, but Mikel Merino is fully expected to become a new Arsenal player in the final days of the summer transfer window.”

The 28-year-old would be an excellent coup for Edu and co, as he impressed for Sociedad last season and helped Spain to win the Euros in Germany. Merino scored eight goals and assisted five others in 45 appearances last season, but Arsenal's manager wants him for a key reason.

According to Standard Sport and journalist Simon Collings, Arteta believes signing Merino will help Arsenal absolutely dominate sides, with the 6 foot 2 midfielder boasting impressive physicality and work rate.

Collings writes that Merino is valued at around £30 million too, due to the fact he's entered the final season of his contract and could leave for nothing next year. This seems like a real bargain opportunity for the north Londoners, and one which Arteta is personally keen to get over the line.