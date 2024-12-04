Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been "alerted" that one club may be open to holding transfer talks over their £60 million striker in January, and they could even allow him to leave on a temporary deal in the winter.

Arsenal draw transfer shortlist as Mikel Arteta targets new striker

The Gunners have been repeatedly linked with a new marksman for a couple of seasons now, with the prospect of a prolific number nine arriving at N5 becoming a reoccurring theme.

Former sporting director Edu Gaspar attempted to bring in RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko over the summer window, following the 21-year-old's impressive haul of 18 goals in all competitions last season, but he snubbed Arsenal's advances in favour of remaining in Germany.

Arsenal could go back in for Sesko next year, if they think the Slovenia international will be available for transfer this time (Ben Jacobs), but he isn't the only striker on Arteta's radar heading into 2025.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak could be subject to an £80 million bid from Arsenal (CaughtOffside), while it is believed that the north Londoners hold an interest in Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres as well.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected within the game, recently told Football Insider that Arsenal are closely monitoring Gyokeres ahead of a potential move - even if he has doubts over whether he'd cut it for a truly elite side.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27

“He’s a player I like from what I’ve seen of him, and I know some of the top clubs have been interested," said Brown.

“Arsenal are one club who’ve been closely watching him in Portugal, and Chelsea too, but there are lots of clubs interested if he becomes available.

“But I don’t think any clubs would be willing to spend upwards of around £80million on him. It’s a big commitment to a player who, as good as he has been, is playing in a weaker league than the Premier League.

“Even during his time at Coventry, he was a very very good Championship player, but not one you’d say would be a game-changer for a real top side."

Arteta "alerted" that Brighton could let Arsenal sign Evan Ferguson in January

According to GiveMeSport, another opportunity to shore up their forward options comes in the form of Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson.

Indeed, it is believed Arteta has been "alerted" that Brighton could be open to negotiating a Ferguson loan to Arsenal in January, with the Republic of Ireland international falling behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in Fabian Hurzeler's pecking order.

However, the 20-year-old, who commands a £60 million price tag, isn't somebody who interests the Gunners - with Arteta unlikely to pursue a temporary deal for Ferguson despite being informed that it is an option.

Interestingly, this could disappoint club legend Ian Wright, who heaped praise on the player when Arsenal were linked with him last year.

"When you look at him, the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement and finishing both feet, good in the air and good pace,” said Wright on Premier League productions in 2023.

“He has all the attributes at 18. Very mature in the way he plays. All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. "