Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is apparently attempting to convince the Gunners board to sign a Brazilian forward, and it is believed the Premier League title contenders are prepared to bid around £75 million for him.

Arsenal still targeting new forward after Edu departure

The north Londoners will be conducting their transfer activities without influential sporting director Edu, who resigned from his post last Monday after a memorable five-year stint at the club.

Nevertheless, Arsenal's remaining executives have experienced conducting major deals, and their recruitment preparation is often done nearly a year in advance - according to reliable journalist Simon Collings (Standard Sport).

Interim director Jason Ayto was involved in an Arsenal transfer meeting in the USA this week, with the club chief, Arteta, managing director Richard Garlick, director Tim Lewis and the Kroenkes all in attendance to discuss the club's plans for next summer (Charles Watts).

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

One of the items on their agenda is said to be a new forward, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently reporting that Arsenal have maintained their interest in signing Leroy Sane on a free transfer from Bayern Munich post-Edu's departure.

As well as Sane, there are reports that Arsenal could still look to end their long wait for a prolific striker.

There is a lot of pressure on Kai Havertz to lead the line right now, amid the inconsistent form of Gabriel Jesus, and there have been a few interesting options linked in the last few weeks.

Arsenal are believed to be keeping tabs on Alexander Isak, as talks over a new contract at Newcastle United run into complications, as other big-names abroad.

Arsenal prepared to bid £75 million for Raphinha

According to reports out of Spain, via sportskeeda, Barcelona forward Raphinha is firmly on their radar as well amid his sensational start to 2024/2025. The Brazil international is enjoying the best run of his career to date right now, bagging 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions already, which has understandably put a host of elite clubs on red alert.

Arsenal are prepared to make a £75 million bid for Raphinha, as per the relayed information, and Arteta is personally trying to tempt high-ranking chiefs at his club to sign the former Leeds United sensation.

Barca boss Hansi Flick, speaking to the press recently, even claimed that he's "never had a player like" Raphinha in his entire managerial career.

“He is a good example of how the team can function," said Flick on Raphinha's electric form. "He always has a good attitude in training and in matches. For us he is very important, also because of the counter-pressure he does. And also because of how he prepares to score.

“He has good dynamics with the ball and he has had an extraordinary match. His offensive and defensive dynamics, and his good technique, are something special. I have never had a player like him and he helps us a lot.”