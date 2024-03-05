Arsenal are well and truly flying at the moment and look like a team with titles on the mind.

Mikel Arteta's side dismantled yet another opponent on Monday night when they put six past Sheffield United to no reply and took their aggregate score from their last seven Premier League games to 31-3.

What makes it so remarkable is that the team have done this without a recognised striker, as Gabriel Jesus missed four of those seven games through injury.

The goals have been coming from all over the pitch, from defence to attack, and one player could end up replicating elements of Aaron Ramsey's game if he continues in this form.

Aaron Ramsey's time at Arsenal in numbers

The Emirates years at Arsenal have not quite delivered as much glory as fans would've hoped - yet - and there have been fewer bonafide legends to come out of it as a result.

Still, if there was one player who helped to create some of Arsenal's recent successes, it's probably Ramsey.

He may not have been as talented as Alexis Sanchez or as prolific as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but his longevity and appreciation of the fans, alongside his genuine talent, made him a popular player for long periods of his career in red and white.

For example, fans would be hard-pressed to find a more impressive individual season from a midfielder than Ramsey's 2013/14 campaign, in which he scored 16 goals and provided ten assists in just 34 appearances despite missing a large chunk of the year due to a hamstring problem.

Aaron Ramsey's 2013/14 Season Appearances 34 Starts 30 Minutes 2724 Goals 16 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per 90' 0.85 All Stats via Transfermarkt

There was also his tendency to score big goals, as it was his strike in the 109th minute that completed the club's comeback against Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup Final, just as it was his 79th-minute goal that restored the lead in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

In all, he left Arsenal with 64 goals and 66 assists in 369 appearances, and what makes that return even more impressive is that he spent most of his time at the club in a central midfield role, exactly where one of the team's current stars could find himself playing more often.

How Declan Rice could replicate Aaron Ramsey

Yes, the Arsenal star who could come to replicate elements of the Welshman's game under Arteta over the next few years is none other than club-record-signing Declan Rice.

Now, the former West Ham United captain is known as and has predominantly played as a traditional number six throughout his career, and while he has primarily started in that position for the Gunners, he has also spent time slightly further up the pitch as a central midfielder, akin to Ramsey's old role.

In fact, the midfield "dominator", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has already started eight games in that position this season, and when looking at his Premier League heatmap this year, it would be hard to argue he's acting as a traditional defensive midfielder at all.

Combine this with the £240k-per-week earner's seriously impressive offensive return of five goals and six assists in just 27 league appearances under Arteta, and it suddenly becomes clear that his last-minute winners against Manchester United and Luton Town are not just dumb luck but come from his licence to be more involved in attacking phases of play than people initially expected.

Finally, as was demonstrated on Monday night, when Thomas Partey is fit to play, he will take up the role as the designated defensive midfielder in the team, and Rice will move into the left eight role, where he appears more than competent.

Ultimately, the Gunners' new "controller", as dubbed by Kulig, is a far more talented footballer than Ramsey ever was and can help out a defence in ways the Welshman simply couldn't.

Still, as this young Arsenal team continues to develop, it looks like he will slowly start replicating the FA Cup winner's knack for arriving late in the box and scoring important goals from midfield.