Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has personally made an "underrated" international attacker one of his top transfer targets, and he's also keen on joining.

Edu tipped to sign new striker for Arsenal

Perhaps the worst kept secret at Arsenal right now is their desire to sign a new striker, with sporting director Edu reportedly shortlisting a host of targets.

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez and even Salternitana ace Boulaye Dia are some of the strikers linked with moves to Arsenal ahead of January, but one name who stands out among all the others is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The Englishman, who scored 20 league goals last season before his ban for alleged gambling breaches, is set to return to action mid-way through next month's transfer window.

Toney is one of the most highly-rated and coveted Premier League strikers right now, and it's reported that Arsenal have held talks over a move with his representatives already.

The Gunners want a proven goalscorer to upgrade their forward options, especially as they chase a first league title in 20 years, and a prolific option like Toney could prove a real difference.

Arteta wants Toney at Arsenal

The 27-year-old, according to TEAMtalk, is a personal top target of Arteta's. Indeed, it is believed Arsenal's manager wants Edu and co to make a move for Toney next month.

Brentford's star front man is even being chased by Galacticos Real Madrid, but as per TEAMtalk again, Arsenal could have a real advantage over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Toney is prioritising a move to Arsenal above all others in the January transfer window, regardless of Madrid's interest, with the England international very keen to play under Arteta.

While Brentford are keen to tie down Toney with a new deal, if that were to happen, the proposed contract would apparently include a £70 million release clause. That would be quite a climb down on what Sky were reporting on the number nine's price tag, which they claimed is around £100m for the winter.

Commenting on Toney's ability after he got a nod for one of Gareth Southgate's England squads, Arsenal captain Declan Rice suggests the Bees star is similar to Spurs legend Harry Kane.

"I think from the moment he stepped in the Premier League he's taken it by storm," Rice told talkSPORT.

"If you look at what he does for Brentford, how consistent he is and what he does for his team, he's fully deserving of a call-up. He's kind of like Harry Kane in a way where he's not only an out-and-out striker, he's a playmaker as well - his left and right footed passing, the way he picks out his teammates is a special technique to have.

"I'm looking forward to playing with him."

Also called "underrated" by football analyst Statman Dave, Arsenal look like one of the favourites to sign Toney as things stand, and it's feasible to believe Rice could be playing with him at club level soon.