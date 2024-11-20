Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally wants a £33 million star and believes that he'd complement club captain Martin Odegaard perfectly, according to reports.

Arsenal eager to sign alternatives for key players

The departure of sporting director Edu Gaspar hasn't altered Arsenal's transfer plans for 2025, as reliable journalist Simon Collings reported last week that the club's homework is often done a year in advance, and the club's remaining executives have experience managing seismic deals.

This comes as a comfort for some Arsenal supporters, who are understandably concerned about the club's business after watching such an influential behind-the-scenes figure depart N5.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg recently stated that Arsenal are still considering the free transfer of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich following Edu's resignation, while other media sources have consistently linked the Gunners with fresh attacking options.

Arteta already has a wealth of forward talent at his disposal - including the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - but recent injury woes have brought attention to the need for alternatives.

Emirates Stadium officials are casting their eyes on quality back-up options as a result, and players who could even compete with their current regulars for a place in Arteta's starting eleven.

This has led to suggestions that Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler.

The 18-year-old shone for his native Turkey at Euro 2024, helping his nation to an unexpected quarter-final against the Netherlands, which they narrowly lost 2-1.

Guler bagged an assist in that game, not to mention one against Austria in the last 16 and a goal in their opening tournament game against Georgia, which brought more attention to the teenager's meteoric potential.

The attacking midfielder spent the first half of last season out injured for Real, but enjoyed a sensational end to 2023/2024, scoring five goals over their final six La Liga matches and making a real contribution.

However, this wasn't enough for Guler to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti's plans on a more regular basis, with the player's future uncertain heading into January.

Arteta wants Arda Guler at Arsenal

According to Spanish media reports, as relayed by Football 365, it is believed Arteta is keen to bring Guler to Arsenal, with the north Londoners potentially looking to take advantage of his precarious situation at the Bernabeu.

The Turkish talent is apparently one of their main targets if they fail to land Barcelona star Raphinha, and Arteta apparently believes that Guler is an ideal complement for Odegaard in his midfield.

It is also believed that a fee of around £33 million could be enough to prise him away from Real, which would be an arguable bargain considering his obvious rising star quality.

It would also net the Galacticos a tidy £8 million profit, with their president Florentino Perez signing Guler for just £25 million from Fenerbahce in 2023.