Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has his personal preference in terms of a new forward signing at London Colney, but he could end up being a costly operation.

Arsenal targeting new forward and three other key summer additions

Talks over a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori are believed to be advancing, coming after the club agreed personal terms with him last week.

Calafiori is reportedly on the verge of joining Arsenal, according to reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, coming after the 22-year-old's impressive season for Bologna and some standout performances at Euro 2024 with Italy.

Calafiori can play at both centre-back and out wide in the full-back area, allowing Arteta to strengthen multiple positions in one swoop. A new defender is just one of four items on Arsenal's summer transfer agenda, according to reports, with sporting director Edu also targeting a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings).

The latter position will be an intriguing one to watch, with Arteta believed to be keen on an alternative to Bukayo Saka. The England star scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, bagging a further 14 assists, but Arsenal arguably don't possess a star back-up option to Saka if injury were to befall the winger.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8 via BBC Sport

Arsenal have been looking at Lille star Edon Zhegrova as a relatively low-cost £17 million option, while another star winger attracting attention from the Emirates is believed to be Spain sensation Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao starlet has really made a name for himself at the Euros with some impressive displays, and registered a very impressive 19 goals in all competitions for the La Liga side last term.

Arsenal have apparently told Williams they'd pay his £50 million release clause, but the 21-year-old's £200,000-per-week wages could be an obstacle.

Arteta wants Nico Williams as his preferred Arsenal forward signing

According to The Athletic, Williams is Arteta's preferred forward signing for Arsenal, but it remains to be seen if the north Londoners advance with a formal approach to Bilbao.

Reliable journalist Charles Watts has previously explained that the Spaniard's salary demands could be the major thing which hinders any deal, explaining that Arsenal have worked hard to tidy up their wage bill in recent years.

"In Williams’ case, the wages are also understood to be a pretty significant issue. Athletic Club are big payers. They have to be to ensure they keep their team together given the unique way the club operates," said Watts to CaughtOffside.

“So Williams is on good money and the word is that interested clubs have been surprised by the wages he would want to move this summer. Arsenal are good payers, but they have a wage bill that they have worked hard to get in check in recent years. So they won’t do anything stupid and undo that hard work."