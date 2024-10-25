Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to want a £58 million striker more than any other centre-forward, with a January bid to sign a new number nine looking increasingly more likely.

Arsenal's reported striker targets ahead of 2025

In the last week alone, a fair few names have been named by sections of the media as possible striker targets for Arsenal as we approach 2025.

Arsenal have their eye on Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, according to some reports, with GiveMeSport writing that Gunners scouts are set to run the rule over him on November 5 when Sporting take on Man City in the Champions League.

The Sweden international apparently has an admirer in Arteta, amidst his exceptional start to 2024/2025, where he's picked up right where he left off from last season. Gyokeres boasts 13 goals in 13 appearances this term, following his phenomenal return of 43 goals and 15 assists last season.

Meanwhile, it is also believed Arsenal are ready to battle Barcelona for Jhon Duran. The Colombia international has enjoyed his own exceptional return so far this campaign, resulting in Aston Villa handing him a new contract, which has bumped his value up to around £75 million.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko remains a target for Arsenal as well, following their failed attempt to land him in the summer window. The north Londoners, according to some media sources, have already made contact over Sesko ahead of a possible swoop next year (CaughtOffside).

Lately, links have resurfaced in regard to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was once a rumoured top target for Arsenal. Juve are attempting to tie Vlahovic down with a new contract as Arsenal lurk in the background, as per a very recent bit of information from Italian news outlet Calciomercato.

Now, TEAMtalk and journalist Rudy Galetti have provided their own update on the situation.

Arteta wants Vlahovic at Arsenal more than any other striker

It is believed Vlahovic is the striker "most appreciated" by Arteta, meaning the Serbian is his personal top attacking target for Arsenal. This comes as Edu Gaspar and co become increasingly likely to bid for a new striker in January.

The Old Lady forward could cost around £58 million to prise away from Turin, but a winter deal for Vlahovic appears "complicated" right now. However, Arsenal believe the player is getable, as his contract talks have hit a brick wall.

Vlahovic's deal expires in 2026, meaning Juve could be forced to cash in on the striker if they cannot agree a new contract.

“He is an extraordinary player," said ex-Juve star Alessio Tacchinardi in 2022.

"He is a player who has one goal per game and therefore for Juve, having lost Ronaldo, he goes to tremendously increase the score of this team, which suffered a lot in front of him. This is a goal that is invented by itself.

“He’s very good at waiting for the defender, then puts his shoulder, moves him. He’s a bit lucky in the rebound, but many compliments to this player.”