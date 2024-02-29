Arsenal are well and truly on the hunt for a Premier League title this season.

Mikel Arteta's men have won their last six games in the league and, aside from a slight blip in the Champions League, look imperious.

The team's resurgence over the last couple of years has been in no small part thanks to some brilliant signings by Arteta and Edu, and there is one who is already worth more than Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus' transfer value at Arsenal

Arsenal signed Jesus from league rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for around £45m.

The Brazilian debuted for the Gunners on 5 August that summer and scored his first goals for the club in the next league game against Leicester City, netting twice and providing two assists to boot.

Over the course of the season, the "crazy" forward, as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, scored 11 goals and provided eight assists in just 33 games, although, as it had at the Etihad, injury disrupted his campaign.

The former Palmeiras gem suffered a knee injury while away at the World Cup and missed 17 games for club and country before returning to the fold in mid-March.

A hamstring problem and more issues with his knee have already seen the 26-year-old miss 16 games for the Gunners this season, and while he has managed to net eight times in 23 games this campaign and provide five assists to boot.

Gabriel Jesus' Injuries by Season Season Number of Injuries Days Out Games Missed 2016/17 1 67 15 2017/18 2 74 13 2018/19 3 23 6 2019/20 2 32 5 2020/21 3 57 14 2022/23 1 99 17 2023/24 4 89 16 All Data via Transfermarkt

However, his inability to remain fit for a whole season has limited his potential impact at the Emirates, which could explain why Football Transfers' Expected Value Model value him at just €59m - about £51m - despite his evident talent.

A valuation that happens to be considerably lower than that of one of his newest teammates.

Why Kai Havertz's transfer value has increased at Arsenal

Yes, the much-maligned Kai Havertz does, in fact, have a higher market value than Jesus.

Football Transfers value the German at around €83m, which is about £71m, or £20m more than the former City ace - and £6m more than Arsenal paid to sign the midfielder from Chelsea.

However, this new price tag is a relatively recent development, as in early December, Football Transfers considered the former Bayer Leverkusen gem to be worth just €69m - £59m - which, given his form at the time and since, makes sense.

Before the turn of the year, Havertz was still settling into his role at Arsenal and while he had racked up five goals and one assist, he, in the words of German journalist Raphael Honigstein, looked "lost in Arsenal's midfield."

However, since Arsenal's trip to Dubai, the "magnificent talent", as Kulig dubbed him, has been a critical player in the Gunners' tremendous form.

He has started five of the last six games, played in midfield and upfront, and scored two goals and provided one assist in the previous two matches alone.

So effective was the 24-year-old against Newcastle United that Ally McCoist described him as "a nightmare for Botman and Schar" and that he played the role of false nine "very, very well."

Ultimately, this combination of his red-hot form for the Gunners, his impressive potential and his relatively young age all combine to make him a valuable player to have in the squad, and with an injury record incomparable to Jesus, it makes sense to see him valued more.