With the deadline looming, the question remains as to whether yet another window will come and go without Arsenal adding to their forward line.

The issue is, even if the Gunners do fork out for a new number nine to help bolster their ongoing Premier League title bid, will the player in question actually be their first-choice target?

It is no real secret that the player that Mikel Arteta and co truly want is Newcastle United talisman, Alexander Isak, with the towering Swede viewed as a 'key target' for the north Londoners.

Unfortunately for those at the Emirates, the 25-year-old appears to be untouchable at St James' Park, with the Magpies, unsurprisingly, set to demand over £100m if they are to cash in on their prize possession.

Isak, it would seem, is a no-go - at least in the current window - but the Gunners could potentially have a chance to land the next best thing...

Latest on Arsenal's striker search

As was widely reported earlier this week, Arsenal lodged a bid worth in the region of £60m for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, albeit with the Midlands side swiftly rejecting that late approach.

In the meantime, despite that setback, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that the Gunners are among a raft of Premier League clubs to have been offered the chance to sign Bayer Leverkusen star, Victor Boniface.

The Nigerian sensation had looked set on sealing a £50m move to Al Nassr, only for the Saudi side to instead turn their attention toward Villa's Jhon Duran - a switch that has seemingly impacted Arsenal's pursuit of Watkins.

According to Bailey, those at the Emirates have a 'historical interest' in the 24-year-old, with it yet to be seen whether they will take this potential opportunity before the deadline.

How Boniface compares to Isak

It has been an injury-hit season for the Leverkusen marksman in 2024/25, although Boniface has still managed to score six goals in just ten Bundesliga games thus far.

Victor Boniface's Bundesliga record Stat (*per game) 2023/24 2024/25 Games 23 10 Goals 14 6 Mins per goal 112 111 Big chances missed 16 8 Assists 8 1 Big chances created 8 1 Key passes* 1.0 0.8 Total duels won* 47% 47% Aerial duels won* 56% 70% Stats via Sofascore

With 29 goals to his name in just 49 games for his current side, the former Union Saint-Gilloise striker has been a real hit in German football, having helped propel Xabi Alonso's side to the title last term after scoring 21 times in all competitions.

In 166 senior career games in total, the in-demand talent has racked up 100 goal involvements to date, having also enjoyed a fruitful stint in Norway at Bodo/Glimt. It is for no reason that data analyst Ben Mattinson has hailed him as an "absolute monster of a [striker]".

Equally, standing at 6 foot 3 - only slightly smaller than the 6 foot 4 Isak - and with a real eye for goal, it is not difficult to see why Newcastle's main man is deemed to be a similar player to him, among those in their position across Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref.

That likeness can easily be seen by their ability to drive forward with the ball at their feet, with Boniface ranking in the top 13% for progressive carries and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, while Isak ranks in the top 8% and the top 7% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Most importantly, however, the two right-footers both have that desire to sniff out a chance and act as a proper old-fashioned poacher, with Boniface ranking in the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, while Isak ranks in the top 11% in that regard.

With Isak - who has scored 54 goals in just 93 games on Tyneside - having proven his talents, and then some, in English football, pouncing on a deal to land a similarly devastating talent like Boniface could prove a dream scenario for Arteta and co.