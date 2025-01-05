Liverpool dropped points at home for just the third time in the Premier League this season, drawing 2-2 with Manchester United at Anfield earlier this evening.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah looked to secure all three points for Arne Slot’s side after Lisandro Martínez put the visitors ahead just minutes into the second half.

However, Amad Diallo found the net late on, securing a point for Ruben Amorim’s men, with the Reds’ backline unable to prevent a run and cut back from substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

After Arsenal’s failure to secure all three points against Brighton yesterday, Slot’s side still sit six points ahead of the Gunners with 19 games remaining in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, it was an afternoon to forget for numerous players, potentially putting their first-team future at risk, especially given the opening of the transfer window earlier this week.

Who struggled alongside Trent for Liverpool

Attacker Luis Diaz started at the top end of the pitch once more for Liverpool this afternoon, looking to build on his impressive display against West Ham last weekend where he scored his third goal in just two matches.

However, he was a lonely figure against the Red Devils, only managing 23 touches and completing just nine passes in the process as the visitors sat in a low block for the majority of the first half.

The Colombian also lost 58% of his duels and lost possession seven times, looking wasteful and ineffective when the ball eventually fell his way before his withdrawal on the hour mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future has been a huge talking point in recent weeks amid interest from Real Madrid, with his head evidently not in the clash today after his woeful showing on Merseyside.

The academy graduate endured a performance to forget, losing possession 25 times - the most of any player - whilst losing 100% of his duels, often looking well off the pace of a derby day clash at Anfield.

He was eventually booked for preventing a counter attack before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the closing stages, topping off his dismal showing for the Reds.

However, despite his lack of positive impact, another first-team star was just as disappointing, failing to take advantage of the opportunity handed in his direction.

The Liverpool star who was as bad as Alexander-Arnold

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai missed the clash against United through illness, with boss Slot handing a starting role to Curtis Jones once again.

The 23-year-old has already scored three times in the league this campaign but was unable to add to his tally this afternoon, looking slow in possession and unable to provide that creative spark within the final third.

Like Diaz, he was replaced upon the hour mark as Slot hunted for the goal to give his side the lead, but after his lack of impact, his withdrawal was warranted, potentially putting his starting role at risk in the coming weeks.

Jones only notched a total of just 37 touches, just four more than goalkeeper Alisson, completing just 25 passes at a pass completion of 89% - undoubtedly a misleading figure, with 9% of his efforts moving in a forward direction.

Curtis Jones' stats for Liverpool against Man Utd Statistics Tally Minutes played 61 Touches 37 Passes completed 25/29 (89%) Possession lost 6x Duels won 2/4 (50%) Shots taken 0 Key passes made 0 Dribbles completed 0 Stats via Sofascore

He gifted possession back to the opposition six times - an average of once every 6.1 times he touched the ball, whilst only managing to win 50% of the duels he entered on the pitch.

The midfielder’s lack of creativity was evident by the fact he failed to produce any shots on goal, whilst completing zero key passes or any dribbles past the opposition.

As a result, he was handed a measly 5/10 match rating from The Express’ Charlie Gordon, with Gary Neville claiming the academy star "really struggled" during his commentary duties at Anfield.

Given his showing, Jones will be lucky to maintain his role as a starter on Wednesday night when the Reds travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Many supporters will be hoping Szoboszlai will be able to feature after his illness, further pushing the 23-year-old down the pecking order after his latest disappointing display.