Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, undoubtedly placing more pressure on boss Ange Postecoglou.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and Rodrigo Bentancur weren’t enough for Spurs in North London after Jorgen Strand Larsen fired home a late equaliser for the visitors.

The point leaves Postecoglou’s side 11th in the Premier League table at the halfway stage of the campaign, 11 points off the Champions League spots, with the dream rapidly fading away week after week.

The draw leaves Spurs chasing their first win in three matches, losing two and conceding nine goals in the process, with the defensive injuries causing havoc once again.

However, such issues shouldn’t excuse the performance levels of numerous players who once again failed to deliver at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs’ disappointing performers against Wolves

Striker Dominic Solanke has often been the man to provide the goods within the final third this season after his club-record £65m transfer from Bournemouth in the summer.

The Englishman has scored six Premier League goals in 2024/25, but was unable to add to his tally this afternoon, looking wasteful in possession throughout the score draw.

He only completed one of his four attempted dribbles in North London, whilst also winning just six of his 16 duels and losing possession 11 times in the process.

As for goalkeeper Fraser Forster, he was once again unable to pull up any trees as he covered for the injured Guglielmo Vicario between the sticks.

The 36-year-old made his tenth appearance of the season earlier today, but wasn’t able to add to his clean sheet tally, conceding two or more for the fifth time.

He was beaten by a sensational strike by Hwang Hee-chan for the opener, but certainly could’ve done more to keep out the visitors' leveller, being beaten way too easily at his near post.

However, one other Spurs player failed to produce once again despite continued faith shown by Postecoglou, with the Aussie needing to take action ahead of the next league clash next weekend.

The Spurs player who was as bad as Forster against Wolves

Spurs captain Heung-min Son has for so long been the player to cause havoc for the club in attacking areas, but in recent months has struggled to produce the goods on a consistent basis in 2024/25.

The South Korean attacker has only managed to notch five goals in the league to date, with this afternoon another one of his displays to forget in North London.

He featured for just 64 minutes before being replaced by Timo Werner, but his withdrawal was understandable given his lack of impact during his hour on the pitch.

The 32-year-old only registered 27 touches of the ball, only completing 15 passes - losing possession six times and looking wasteful throughout the draw with the relegation-threatened side.

Son also missed his spot kick in the first half, with Postecoglou’s side undoubtedly going on to claim all three points had he managed to find the back of the net.

Heung-min Son's stats against Wolverhampton Wanderers Statistics Tally Minutes played 64 Touches 27 Passes completed 15/17 (88%) Possession lost 6x Penalty missed 1 Crosses completed 0/3 (0%) Dribbles completed 0 Stats via Sofascore

He also failed to complete any of his three attempted crosses, unable to succeed in dribbling past the opposition, looking a shadow of his former self, with his days at the top level undoubtedly numbered given his recent showings.

As a result of his dismal showing, he was handed a measly 4/10 match rating by Football London's Alasdair Gold - highlighting how disappointing he was once more.

Your changes have been saved Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Given his failure to deliver once again this afternoon, Ange simply must drop him from the starting lineup in the next meeting with Newcastle United next weekend.

It’s been sad to see a fan-favourite decline given what he’s done for the club over his decade in North London, but ultimately, the Aussie needs to be brutal to save his job and take the Lilywhites back to the top end of the table.