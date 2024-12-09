Ipswich Town supporters will be fearing the worst now when it comes to their team's ongoing battle against relegation, having seen their side succumb to three losses on the spin in the Premier League.

The most disappointing loss of the lot isn't even the late heartbreak they had to endure versus AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, with the slim 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the start of December giving the Eagles a weighty four point advantage over the Tractor Boys who linger in 18th spot on just nine points.

It was still a sorry showing against the Cherries though, especially when you consider the late collapse, and the fact that Arijanet Muric had another shaky performance in goal to further ramp up calls for him to be dropped as Ipswich's main goalkeeper.

Muric's performances this season

Only keeping one clean sheet to date in Premier League action, the Kosovan doesn't exactly fill the Portman Road masses with confidence whenever he struts onto the field of play.

The ex-Manchester City shot-stopper did deliver a wonderful display when Ipswich picked up a shock win away at Tottenham Hotspur last month, having made five saves to ensure the scoreline still read 2-1 in his team's favour at the full-time whistle, but the Ipswich number one looked worryingly flappy towards the end of their last game versus Andoni Iraola's visitors.

Muric was at fault for Bournemouth's late equaliser on the day, having rushed out to no man's land, which allowed Dango Ouattara the opportunity to cross into the box for fellow second-half substitute Enes Ünal to head home.

Ouattara became a goalscoring hero right at the death too, as the Cherries number 11 stayed alert and fired home after a rebound fell kindly to him in the 95th minute.

If Muric had managed to get more of a meaningful glove on the initial effort to push it away from Ouattara's path, Ipswich might have at least been able to salvage a draw.

But, it wasn't to be, as a win in the Premier League in front of their own fans continues to evade Kieran McKenna's bruised outfit.

However, it wasn't just the below-par 'keeper who would receive pelters at full-time for their shoddy display, as Omari Hutchinson also struggled throughout.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Hutchinson's performance in numbers

It's been an up-and-down season in truth for the former Chelsea midfielder, who stunned Manchester United with a long-range effort sailing in but was very passive in the defeat to Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old would only muster up 28 touches of the ball and eight accurate passes from his quiet 89-minute outing, with very little happening down the right all game in a bid to try and unlock the Cherries' defence.

Hutchinson's numbers vs Bournemouth Stat Hutchinson Minutes played 89 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 28 Accurate passes 8/9 Shots on goal 1 Successful dribbles 1/2 Total duels won 5/11 Stats by Sofascore

Unfortunately, Hutchinson is just suffering from far too many inconsistent displays, as the Jamaica international's goalscoring heroics to lift Ipswich up to the Premier League slip further and further out of view with his topsy-turvy performances up a division.

He helped himself to ten strikes last season in the second tier, but much like Muric has found out alongside other underperformers for McKenna's men, the heat of a relegation battle can take its noticeable toll.

Therefore, Hutchinson might well find himself out of his manager's lineup for Ipswich's next game versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, with no space afforded to him in a number ten role either when you consider Conor Chaplin scored last time out from this spot.

Wes Burns isn't exactly knocking down the door for first-team minutes in his place though, as McKenna attempts to get more out of his underperforming right-wingers in crunch games to come at the foot of the league.

Whilst Muric's woes have been well documented, other first-teamers in Suffolk also need to take their portion of the blame for games not going their way, with Hutchinson one that needs to improve ahead of the trip to Molineux.