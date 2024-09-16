Wolverhampton Wanderers still only have a point next to their name from their opening three Premier League games, after collapsing at home to Newcastle United yesterday afternoon.

Gary O'Neil's Old Gold were 1-0 to the good for much of the clash at Molineux, before a late comeback from the Magpies kickstarted by Fabian Schar and then finished off by substitute Harvey Barnes turned the game in the away side's favour, as Wolves succumbed to a demoralising 2-1 loss.

Wolves just couldn't keep Eddie Howe's Magpies at bay for the entirety of the contest, as the likes of Nelson Semedo at the back really struggled, before he was taken off with an injury late into the game.

Semedo's performance vs Newcastle

The Portuguese full-back had a torrid afternoon coming up against the likes of Anthony Gordon patrolling forward for the away side, with the Old Gold number 22 far more content at attempting to trouble Howe's men in an attacking capacity, over completing his defensive duties.

Managing three successful dribbles and one key pass, Semedo did try to unlock the Newcastle defence further to try and build on Mario Lemina's first-half strike, but it was unfortunately to no avail as the Magpies grew into the clash.

It was more his defensive game that left a lot to be desired in the West Midlands, with the lacklustre 30-year-old dribbled past five times as the likes of Gordon and Co managed to constantly wriggle free of their Wolves markers.

Moreover, Semedo would only win a pitiful six of the 19 duels he went in for - with zero aerial duels won in the narrow defeat - as O'Neil substituting him off late on owing to an injury concern must have come as some form of relief for the experienced defender, who won't look back on this individual display with much fondness.

It wasn't as if his replacement in the game fared much better, however, as Matt Doherty equally struggled with his short time on the pitch, especially when facing off against Barnes who was a nuisance all second half to contain.

Doherty's performance vs Newcastle

The 32-year-old defender, who is now deep into his second stint at Molineux, was very laissez-faire in his attitude to close down Barnes for the decisive strike in the game, as the Newcastle number 11 curled home a wonderful effort past Sam Johnstone after being given the freedom to have a hit.

Moreover, Doherty would only put in one tackle and gave away possession a dismal five times from the 13 minutes he was present in the 2-1 loss, failing to give Wolves a solid head at the back, as his side's winless streak in the league now enters into its bleak fourth match.

It would result in Birmingham World journalist Charlie Haffenden dishing out a low 4/10 rating to the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man at the final whistle, labelling his display as 'terrible', despite only being on the Molineux turf briefly.

This could well throw up a selection conundrum for O'Neil to address at right-back with Semedo coming off injured and Doherty performing so abjectly in his place, as an EFL Cup fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion awaits his low-on-confidence troops next this mid-week.

Wolves' opening four PL results - 24/25 Match Result 4. Wolves v Newcastle 2-1 Newcastle W 3. Nottingham Forest v Wolves 1-1 draw 2. Wolves v Chelsea 6-2 Chelsea W 1. Arsenal v Wolves 2-0 Arsenal W

Wolves haven't been helped by an early challenging fixture list in the Premier League, and it doesn't get more smooth sailing for the West Midlands outfit moving forward with Aston Villa and Liverpool next on the agenda after the EFL Cup tie on the South Coast is done and dusted.

O'Neil will be worrying a lot more if this winless run is still a problem by the end of their game versus the Reds at the end of the month, as players such as Doherty underperforming saw another early season loss be tallied up last time out.