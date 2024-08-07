Glasgow Rangers gave themselves something to play for at Hampden Park next week with a 1-1 draw away at Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday night.

The Light Blues picked up a draw in dramatic fashion as Cyriel Dessers popped up in the 94th minute to bundle the ball into the back of the net from Vaclav Cerny's brilliant inswinging cross.

Philippe Clement's side looked set for a disappointing defeat prior to the Nigerian striker's close-range finish, as they had plenty of the ball but had failed to make the most of it for the first 93 minutes.

One thing the Belgian boss should have learned from the game is that it is finally time to bin Scott Wright from the squad, as the winger put in a performance as bad as defender John Souttar.

Scott Wright and John Souttar's struggles in Kyiv

Despite his no-show against Hearts on Saturday, with zero goals and zero chances created, the former Aberdeen man was selected to start from the left side after an injury to Oscar Cortes at the weekend.

Unfortunately, Clement's faith in the Scottish flop was not rewarded with a strong display on the pitch as the manager opted to withdraw him at half-time, after 45 minutes of loose touches and no impact at the top end of the pitch.

Glasgow World journalist Lewis Anderson awarded the winger a match rating of 2/10 for his showing and claimed that he did "nothing of note" in the first half.

The other player Anderson handed a 2/10 rating to was Souttar, who played the full 90 minutes at centre-back, due to his loose passing and error for the Kyiv goal. The Scotland international was caught napping in the box as Andriy Yarmalenko ghosted behind him for a tap-in from close range.

Why Clement must bin Wright

Clement must now finally bin Wright from the club after yet another no-show on the pitch for Rangers, amid reported interest from Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

It was not a surprise to see the Scottish forward struggle in a Champions League evironment when you consider his struggles in the Scottish Premiership in recent seasons for the Ibrox giants.

Scott Wright 22/23 Premiership 23/24 Premiership Appearances 23 23 Goals 0 2 Assists 1 0 Big chances created 1 1 Key passes per game 0.4 0.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old - who should be in the prime years of his career - has contributed with just three goals and assists combined in 46 games, which means that he has had more than his fair share of no-shows in a Gers shirt.

This shows that the former Aberdeen man simply cannot be relied upon to provide quality in the final third on a regular basis, which was further evidenced by his poor display against Kyiv.

Cerny provided a glimpse into the quality he could provide the club, with a brilliant assist for Dessers' goal, and Rangers should be looking to bring in more players like him, whilst moving on Wright - due to his consistent struggles on the pitch.