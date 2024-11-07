Aston Villa are now winless in their last four games in all competitions after a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

This was Villa's first loss in the Champions League this season, and it will be a result that stings for Unai Emery's men, owing to the comical nature of Brugge's winner.

Tyrone Mings was front and centre of the Belgian side's laughable goal in the contest, with the experienced 31-year-old lackadasically scooping the ball up after an Emiliano Martinez goal-kick, only for the referee to point to the penalty spot.

Mings' performance in numbers

It was a huge lapse in concentration from the Villa number five, who would have just been glad to be back out on the pitch getting more minutes after a serious injury layoff, away from the incident at hand.

Still, Mings' moment of madness ultimately cost his side the game, with his entire display going down as one to forget.

Away from this freak incident, Mings struggled across the 66 minutes he was present on the Brugge turf, with only one duel being won from five attempted sticking out as a sorry statistic from his hour or so on the pitch.

Pau Torres will hope he is reinstated into Emery's main XI for the next game Villa play away at Liverpool this coming weekend, as the West Midlands side aim to put this dire 1-0 defeat behind them as quickly as possible.

Whilst Mings' performance stole all of the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, he wasn't the only notable underperformer on the night, as Morgan Rogers also failed to impress out in Belgium.

Rogers' performance in numbers

Rogers was a bright spark for Villa the match before this sobering Champions League loss, with the ex-Manchester City youngster bagging his side's only goal of the game in a demoralising 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League action.

The 22-year-old midfielder couldn't raise any brief smiles in a similar manner away in Brugge, however, as Rogers failed to ever get going for his side on their European travels, with a drab 1-0 loss the unwanted final outcome.

Rogers' performance in numbers Stat Rogers Minutes played 66 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 29 Accurate passes 15/19 (79%) Shots on target 0 Successful dribbles 1/3 Total duels won 1/4 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the table above, Rogers was nowhere near his best against Nicky Hayen's hosts, with only 29 touches mustered up amongst other worrying numbers.

Even Martinez in-between the sticks managed to register more touches at a hefty 46, as Rogers simply let the game pass him by far too often.

Alongside a meagre 26 touches, the out-of-sorts Villa number 27 also failed to notch up a single on-target effort at Simon Mignolet's goal, as well as only managing one successful dribble and one successful duel, as Brugge celebrated their big win come full-time whilst Rogers and Co trudged off the pitch downbeat.

Goal journalist Harry Sherlock would give the 22-year-old a low 4/10 match rating ater the game consequently, labelling his display as 'bitterly disappointing' when contrasted with his usually electric displays for Emery's men.

Villa are deep into a sticky patch of form now after last night's defeat, with Emery wanting a major response when his Villans side travel to Liverpool next, in what could end up being another defeat for his despondent side.