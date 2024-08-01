Manchester United played the penultimate game of their US tour in the early hours of this morning when they took on La Liga side Real Betis in San Diego.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for Erik ten Hag as, while he saw Marcus Rashford and Antony come off injured, he also watched his side emerge with a 3-2 victory, thanks to goals from Rashford, Casemiro and Amad Diallo.

The young Ivorian was a constant threat throughout his time on the pitch and was easily one of the Red Devils' best performers, although one of his younger teammates was just as good.

Amad's game in numbers

Ten Hag opted to start Jadon Sancho down the middle and Amad out on the right this morning, and based on his performance, his decision was totally vindicated.

The Abidjan-born dynamo was a constant threat for the three-time European champions, winning the penalty that brought the team level and then scoring their second goal a few minutes later to hand them the lead.

The explosive winger clearly impressed Manchester Evening News Chief United writer Samuel Luckhurst, who awarded him an 8/10 for his display, writing that he was 'the man of the hour again' and that when he scored, he did so 'superbly.'

While it's undoubtedly a positive appraisal, it's one justified by the former Atalanta gem's statistics from the game.

For example, in his 62 minutes of action, he took 44 touches, scored one goal, completed 100% of his long balls, was successful in two of his three dribbles, won a penalty, made two interceptions, won eight of 11 duels and made two tackles as well.

Amad's game in numbers Minutes 62' Touches 44 Long Balls (Completed) 1 (1) Dribbles (Successful) 3 (2) Penalties Won 1 Interceptions 2 Duels (Won) 11 (8) Tackles 2 All Stats via Sofascore

Overall, the young attacker's performance was incredibly impressive, although he wasn't the only standout from the match.

Harry Amass' game in numbers

Yes, the youngster in question is 17-year-old left-back Harry Amass, who started and played a considerable amount of the game against Betis while looking utterly unphased by it all.

The inexperienced teenager looked anything but during his 62 minutes of action, and while admirably fulfilling his defensive duties, he proved effective in attack and provided the assist for Amad's goal in the 24th minute.

Luckhurst was also impressed with the teenager as he gave him an 8/10 in his player ratings, writing that he 'followed up that invaluable half against Arsenal with a better performance against Betis' and highlighted his brilliant cross that led to the side's second goal.

Amass' game in numbers Minutes 62' Clearances 1 Interceptions 3 Tackles 3 Duels (Won) 4 (4) Touches 50 Fouls 0 All Stats via Sofascore

This is another undeniably positive appraisal backed up by the player's statistics from the game. In his 62 minutes on the pitch, he made one clearance, three interceptions, and three tackles, won 100% of his duels, took 50 touches, and didn't commit a single foul.

Ultimately, while the injuries to Rashford and Antony are far from ideal, United's victory against Betis highlighted that Ten Hag has some incredibly exciting youngsters at his disposal this season in Amad and Amass, and that the future is looking bright for United.