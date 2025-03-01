Aston Villa secured passage to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a battling win over Championship strugglers Cardiff City on Friday night.

It wasn't a vintage performance, but Unai Emery's side were in control throughout and now step into the last eight of England's top cup competition for the first time in a decade - and doesn't Emery just love a knockout-style trophy.

The Bluebirds were resilient and thwarted Villa Park's hosts before the interval, with Ollie Watkins and Marcus Rashford missing great chan