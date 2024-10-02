Sunderland shrugged off any doubters that had come to the surface after the 2-1 away defeat to Watford by responding with a routine 2-0 win over Derby County last night.

The comfortable victory has seen Regis Le Bris' men shoot back up to the top of the Championship table, benefitting also from West Brom falling to a late 1-0 loss to Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough.

It wasn't the most spellbinding performance from the Black Cats by any means, but Jobe Bellingham shone for the Wearside outfit regardless, to play his part in Sunderland returning to the top of the division.

Bellingham's performance in numbers

The 19-year-old ace had a quiet afternoon in that defeat to the Hornets, but quickly moved on from that passive display with a fantastic one against the Rams.

The standout number seven was back to his stylish best against Paul Warne's visitors, only misplacing two of his 24 passes on the night, alongside hammering home this delightful effort to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes and set his side on their way to a deserved three points.

Now off the mark for the campaign with this strike, Bellingham will aim to push on and get more goals under his belt for Le Bris' men in league clashes to come, having helped himself to an impressive tally last season of seven.

He could have had more to shout about versus Warne's Rams in truth, with one more effort attempted on Jacob Widell Zetterstrom's busy goal, but it was also the teenager's grit - away from his goalscoring ability - that ensured the three points were ultimately secured.

Winning six duels, alongside completing three tackles, Bellingham very much is the full package for the Black Cats, with their hopes of promotion riding on the fact that their 19-year-old star keeps putting in top-drawer displays.

Many a team's promotion chances also rest on having a potent striker who can finish off chances in a heartbeat, and Sunderland might well have their desired man up top now in new summer recruit Wilson Isidor.

Isidor's performance in numbers

It's fair to say the Black Cats were cursed last season when it came to finding a striker who could deliver the goods week in week out, bemoaning the constant lack of a clinical edge coming from the centre-forward department.

Now, however, they could well have stumbled upon the deadly finisher they've been craving for so long in Isidor, as the Zenit Saint Petersburg loanee fired home his second league strike in his new red and white colours versus Derby.

Isidor's performance in numbers Stat Isidor Minutes played 85 Goals scored 1 Assists 0 Shots 3 Touches 17 Accurate passes 6/7 (86%) Total duels won 3/6 Stats by Sofascore

The Frenchman's early second-half goal would ensure the three points were sealed in his new side's favour, with the fresh 24-year-old in the right place at the right time to tap home after Romaine Mundle's darting run.

Content with just waiting for his moment in the spotlight before turning into a poacher in an instant, having only amassed 17 touches of the ball all game before being substituted off late on, the brand new Black Cats number 18 will hope too that the goals don't dry up moving forward after bagging in two Championship clashes on the spin now.

Isidor would be gifted a positive 7/10 match rating after the clash by Roker Report journalist Andy Tomlinson, who praised the 24-year-old for being 'there when it mattered' to seal the win after Bellingham's sumptuous opener.

Le Bris could well have found his main man up top now in the Zenit loanee, and with Eliezer Mayenda edging back to full fitness soon, the options in attack are looking plentiful for the promotion chasers.