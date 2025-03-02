Leeds United's lead at the top of the Championship table was cut down to three points on Saturday as they failed to secure a win against West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire outfit did, however, take the lead in the game when Junior Firpo rose to score his second header in as many league games for the club to make it 1-0.

West Brom found their equaliser before the break, though, as Darnell Furlong got the jump on Jayden Bogle and Illan Meslier appeared flatfooted as the ball looped over him and into the back of the net.