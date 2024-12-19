Vitor Pereira will be well aware that the Wolverhampton Wanderers job he has taken on isn't going to be a walk in the park.

But, having managed all over the world in the likes of Germany, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the nomadic 56-year-old will hope he can be a success in another new country in England.

After all, fresh ideas from the dugout could be just what is needed to break away from the dire end of Gary O'Neil's reign, with Pereira perhaps preparing to drop Andre in the centre of the park for his first Premier League test versus Leicester City.

Andre's struggles at Wolves

It does feel harsh to single out some Old Gold underperformers, considering the collective effort hasn't been up to scratch, with the recently dismissed manager winning just two of his last 16 matches in charge.

But, summer recruit Andre has visibly struggled in matches over the last couple of weeks for the relegation candidates, leaving many worrying that his bumper £21m cost wasn't value for money.

He would only last 45 minutes against Ipswich Town during O'Neil's final game at the helm, having only won two of his five duels in the middle of the park, as the likes of Jens Cajuste for the visitors ended up controlling proceedings centrally.

Pereira could opt to start Tommy Doyle in his place instead when travelling to the King Power Stadium on Sunday, therefore, with the former Manchester City youngster notching up two key passes in a spirited second-half showing.

Of course, Andre did win Wolves' September Player of the Month when O'Neil's job security wasn't a constant conversation, but in the here and now, Pereira might well deem him as not being worthy of being a concrete starter.

More pressingly, away from the midfield positions, the Portuguese boss will also need to show he can shore up the defence if survival is to be on the cards, with Santiago Bueno another name who could be axed for the game at the Foxes.

Bueno's poor performances in December

Once regarded as a "promising" talent by football journalist Lewis Kenn when signing an improved deal at Molineux in 2022, Bueno has slowly but surely become a regular in the first team.

This season, the Uruguayan has picked up nine Premier League starts, but he might not be able to get to double digits when facing off against Ruud Van Nistelrooy's men next, when you look at how dire his numbers have been over December to date.

Bueno's PL numbers across December Stat Everton West Ham Ipswich Minutes played 77 90 90 Touches 59 42 67 Accurate passes 41/54 (76%) 28/38 (74%) 58/61 (94%) Possession lost 13x 10x 3x Total duels won 3/6 5/8 3/8 Tackles 1 0 2 Interceptions 0 0 0 Stats by Sofascore

In truth, no defenders exited the pitch away at Everton at the start of the month with their heads held high, but Bueno was notably below-par in that shocking 4-0 defeat, with possession squandered 13 times alongside only 50% of his duels being won.

His woes have continued on from this dire day out to Merseyside - with his showing against Ipswich also out-of-sorts - as only three duels were weakly won, resulting in his side succumbing to a third league defeat on the spin which ultimately cost O'Neil his job.

Pereira might well be prepared to bring in Craig Dawson into his side in his place, who will want to exorcise his own December-related demons if he is picked versus Leicester, having scored two tragic own goals against Everton.

Whilst Bueno has shone in the past for the Old Gold, bringing in someone of the 34-year-old's experience could be key in initially attempting to fix such a porous defence, with Dawson amassing 300 appearances in the Premier League and counting.

Whatever lineup Pereira does field, the well-travelled manager will pray he can pick up a debut win against a fellow relegation rival to start his new tenure off on the best possible footing.