It was another dreadful day at the office for Chelsea on Sunday, as they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 4-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The embarrassing result was made all the worse due to the fact that it was at Stamford Bridge, and it came just four days after the team fell to a 4-1 defeat away to Liverpool.

There were a number of players who put in some genuinely shocking displays against the Midlands outfit.

However, there were two who managed to stand out from the crowd for all the wrong reasons and must be dropped by Mauricio Pochettino for the FA Cup game against Aston Villa.

Moises Cacido's game vs Wolves in numbers

The Blues' £115m summer signing, Moises Caicedo, was easily one of the worst performers on the pitch, and that's taking into account the assist he provided for Cole Palmer's goal.

So poor was the Ecuadorian international's performance that he was given a 3/10 by the Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, who claimed the midfielder was 'caught in possession multiple times, including for Cunha's equaliser.'

A good indication of how the 22-year-old's afternoon went was the fact that he was unceremoniously hooked just 63 minutes into the clash, primarily for his sloppy play and inability to keep hold of the ball.

In his 63 minutes of action, he lost possession eight times (once every 7.87 minutes), failed to complete his only dribble, lost four out of five ground duels, and was at fault for Cunha's goal.

In all, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man had a dreadful game, although one of the few Chelsea players to come out of Sunday looking just as bad is Raheem Sterling.

Moises Cacido's game in numbers Minutes 63 Touches 62 Dribbles Attempted (Succeeded) 1 (0) Ground Duels (Won) 5 (1) Fouls 2 Possession Lost 8 Error Leading to a Shot 1 All Stats via Sofascore

Raheem Sterling's game vs Wolves in numbers

Sterling managed to stay on the pitch nine minutes longer than his young teammate, but that extra time did very little to help his case. If anything, the longer he was on the pitch, the harder it was to deflect from his poor performance.

That said, Kinsella obviously thought his display was marginally better than Caicedo's, as he gave the former Manchester City ace a 4/10, with his main criticism being he 'missed an important chance to equalise.'

However, his performance had more problems than a missed chance, as players don't get booed off the pitch for that.

In his 72 minutes of football, the Englishman only managed to register an expected assists figure of 0.05, played one inaccurate cross, took two shots off target, won two of his six ground duels, lost possession eight times, committed two fouls, and only succeeded with one dribble.

Raheem Sterling's game in numbers Minutes 72 Touches 32 Expected Assists 0.05 Dribbles Attempted (Succeeded) 2 (2) Crosses (Successful) 1 (0) Ground Duels (Won) 5 (1) Shots off Target 2 Big Chances Missed 1 Fouls 2 Possession Lost 8 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, fans know just how good both players can be, so their frustration is understandable, and with the FA Cup game against Villa being so crucial for their season, Pochettino would be wise to take them out of the team - and out of the firing line - at least for now.