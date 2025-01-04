Everton showed great fight and fortitude as they battled through a gruelling December run, avoiding defeat against some top-class opposition. They were, however, dismal in the culminating fixture against Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees have been exceptional in the Premier League this season, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal, but Sean Dyche didn't hold back as he rebuked his squad for failing to deal with danger.

Having avoided defeat across their previous four, Everton will now look to put that blip behind them and start the new year with a bang as they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola's side have been impressive this term, showcasing their attacking style and avoiding defeat across their past seven top-flight outings. Everton will need to display every ounce of their grit and strike on the counter as the hosts look to stretch forward.

Everton team news

Everton have failed to win on all seven of their Premier League trips to the Vitality Stadium and will have to change that without chief playmaker Dwight McNeil, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Seamus Coleman is still out, as are James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, though the latter pair are "back on the grass" and approaching a much-needed comeback as Everton look to steer away from relegation danger.

Further up the field, Armando Broja will want to reprise his role at number nine but Dominic Calvert-Lewin will fancy his chances despite his abject form this season.

There are a couple of further areas that Dyche will be keen on changing up, however, with Jack Harrison among the worst performers last time out.

Why Dyche must drop Jack Harrison

Harrison has flattered to deceive this season, failing to register a single goal contribution across 17 Premier League appearances. The 28-year-old is entering the final phase of a two-year loan at Goodison Park and you can't imagine Everton's new owners will be desperate to tie him down permanently.

Reliable sources such as The Athletic have already confirmed that Everton are set to scour the market for new wingers, and after another dismal display against Forest last time out, Harrison will know that not only are his days as a Toffee numbered but so too are his days as a starting member.

The Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley didn't hold back in his assessment, branding Harrison with a 4/10 match rating after his lifeless effort. His replacement, Jesper Lindstrom, was 'much more of a threat' and should start against Bournemouth.

Everton 0-2 Forest: Jack Harrison v Jesper Lindstrom Match Stats Harrison Lindstrom Minutes played 45' 45' Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Touches 25 35 Pass completion 9/17 13/13 (100%) Key passes 1 1 Dribbles (completed) 0 (0) 3 (2) Tackles 0 1 Total duels (won) 4 (1) 9 (3) Stats via Sofascore

Harrison isn't the only man who needs to watch from the sidelines this afternoon, with Vitalii Mykolenko also culpable for a woeful performance last time out.

Why Dyche should drop Vitalii Mykolenko

But wait, Everton's supply of left-backs isn't exactly deep. However, Ashley Young has featured in the position twice this term, keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle United and claiming an assist versus Leicester City; both results were draws.

Young might be 39 years old, but he's still been one of Everton's most dependable performers this season, averaging 2.6 tackles and 1.1 tackles per game while winning 59% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

Mykolenko, conversely, has lacked composure and conviction, and this was perfectly illustrated by The Toffees Blues, who cried that he was costing the Merseysiders and "giving goals away."

His languidness in closing down Abdoulaye Doucoure's loose pass demonstrated a lack of awareness that is simply unforgivable in Everton's current circumstances.

Moreover, the 25-year-old lost the ball 17 times, as per Sofascore, as he sought to pump creativity through to the frontline but also squandered promising possessional phases on several occasions. There's no question that Young is the superior ball player, even on his ostensibly weaker side.

Ultimately, the Ukrainian is a talented player, but Everton will be up against it today and must not afford the hosts any space to work with. Young is competent at left-back, one of the most versatile players in the Premier League, and with Nathan Patterson returning last week, it might be a rotation that could bear fruit.